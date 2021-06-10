Dragons’ Den episode 11 pitches: What are Yap Books and where can I buy them?

The five Dragons of Dragons’ Den are particularly fearsome this week (Thursday June 10 2021), and give the entrepreneurs a good grilling as they are pitched the likes of Yap books.

Find out more about tonight’s pitches – and where you can buy the products – and don’t worry, there are no spoilers about whether the Dragons invest!

Tom Hurst gets the Dragons smiling – and a bit tipsy – with his range of rums (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: Rockstar Spirits

First of all, Manchester-based Tom Hurst serves a selection of premium spiced rums.

He has an unusual piece of family history to draw on, too…

His great-great-uncle was the first man to swim the Channel in 1875.

The confident drinks entrepreneur enters the Den, offering a bespoke cocktail called The Dragons’ Daiquiri – made with spirits from a distillery in Guyana.

He’s looking to secure funding for his premium spirit business Rockstar Spirits.

He wants £25,000 in return for a two per cent equity stake in his business.

Since its launch in 2018, Tom’s launched seven products.

Rockstar Spirits take premium single distillery rums and marry them with natural flavour combinations to deliver a stunning range of spiced rums.

These include Pineapple Grenade, Passionfruit Grenade, Grapefruit Grenade, Two Swallows Cherry and Two Swallows Orange and Ginger.

All products are available from Amazon, while selected drinks are sold in Booths, Morrisons, Majestic and Sainsbury’s.

We love the design of the bottles, never mind the taste of the booze!

Entrepreneur Elizabeth pitches her nursing bras (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: The Mumba Bra

Next up, is mum-of-two and budding entrepreneur Elizabeth Morana.

She pitches her range of nursing bras.

The Mumba Bra is designed to help mothers and babies breastfeed effectively – and includes a modesty panel.

The bras can be worn from any stage of pregnancy, and used as a maternity bra.

They are made using a luxuriously soft and advanced 4-way stretch fabric.

This means that it adjusts with mum’s changing body throughout her pregnancy.

One size will often see most mums from pregnancy to nursing.

Meanwhile, the Mumba clasp reminds the mum which breast to feed from next.

The pattern of black and white is designed to keep the baby engaged while drinking.

The Mumba Bra retails at £29.00 and can be purchased from the Mumba Bra website www.mumbabra.com.

Elizabeth wants £65,000 for a 15 per cent share in her business.

Sara calls it an “outstanding product” and one of the best on the market.

But will she invest?

Extertainment entrepreneurs Rasmus and Adele Anderson face the Dragons (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: Apocalypse Survival Training

Husband and wife Rasmus and Adele Anderson then pitch their audio fitness adventures.

The couple aim to provide immersive, adventure-themed fitness sessions via smart phones and tablets.

Apocalypse Survival Training is what’s known as exertainment – or entertainment-driven – exercise programmes.

AST is an audio fitness adventure combining three types of workout – running, bodyweight circuit and yoga/stretch within one ongoing story.

It’s a fully scripted audio drama with composition and sound effects.

Within the episodes themselves, expert coaching is subsequently delivered through exercise coaches.

Bundles start from £5.99.

Yanika gets emotional during her pitch for hair curlers (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: Cordina Hair flower curler

Entrepreneur and inventor Yanika Cordina is also hoping to get investment.

The founder of Cordina Hair pitches her global hair curling product the flower curl which doesn’t damage hair.

It’s a heatless hair curling device which curls hair overnight.

She promises it’s comfortable to wear overnight and to sleep in.

She wants £75,000 investment in exchange for 15 per cent equity.

However, hair must be a minimum “armpit” length – which is “significantly longer than Sara and Deborah’s hair”.

The Cordina Hair flower curl retails at £38.

Most noteworthy, perhaps, is that she created her product in her garden shed.

Dragons’ Den: What are Yap Books?

Finally, West Midlands-based Ben Ridgway and Liam Johnson pitch Yap Books – their voice-animated smart books for learner-readers.

Their voice-enhanced reading app aims to transform the way children learn to read.

The innovative piece of tech allows children to bring interactive stories to life with their voices as they learn to read.

Using voice-technology, Yap Books come to life as children read out loud.

They want £100,000 for a five per cent equity in their company.

Subscriptions start at £3.99 here and they provide books from ages four to eight.

Theo Paphitis admits computer technology helped him with his dyslexia.

Can Ben and Liam therefore persuade Theo to invest in Yap Books?

Ben and Liam pitch Yap Books on Dragons’ Den, but will they get investment? (Credit: BBC One)

Where is Peter Jones?

Former Dragon Theo Paphitis continues to stand in for Peter Jones in episode 11 of Dragons’ Den.

While Peter Jones self-isolates, Theo joins Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies in the intimidating chairs.

But will they be impressed enough to part with their cash?

Evan Davies hosts.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursday June 10 2021 at 8pm on BBC One.

Would you buy Yap Books? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.