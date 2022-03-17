Another set of hopeful entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to the Dragons in episode 11 of Dragons’ Den – so what are they and where can you buy them?

Would-be investors Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett are willing to invest their own cash.

But that’s only if any of the pitches are good enough!

Here’s a rundown of the pitches on Dragons’ Den season 19 episode 11, presented by Evan Davis.

Dragons’ Den episode 11 pitches: Wilmer and Elle Carcamo pitch their coffee (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Dragons’ Den behind the scenes: where is it filmed and is it all real or is some of it scripted?

Dragons’ Den episode 11 pitches – Caribe Coffee Company

First into the Den are Honduran Wilmer Carcamo and his English wife Ellie.

The loved-up Salsa-enthusiasts pitch their sustainable coffee from Honduras.

Caribe coffee is a family run business started by Wilmer and Elle through a love of quality coffee.

They import special coffee beans from Honduras, Central America.

They claim to sell “exceptional coffee, specialty standard Q graded 84 and above”.

Wilmer says that they are different from other companies because of the relationship they have with the coffee trade in Honduras and the people who grow the coffee.

Instead of a big company taking the large share of the profits, Wilmer and Ellie “are passionate about making sure the coffee growers get a fair price”.

They currently offer eight different types of coffee, and their bestseller is Copan.

A bag of Copan costs £7.25 for a 200g compostable bag, while a 1kg bag costs £18.

But will any of the Dragons’ invest in the ethically-sourced, sustainably farmed coffee ground coffee?

Bianca Rangecroft pitches digital fashion app Whering (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Deborah Meaden just called out Gogglebox for insulting her on Dragons’ Den

Digital wardrobe app Whering

Next up is South African-born Bianca Rangecroft, who pitches her fashion idea.

The fashionista presents the Dragons with her digital wardrobe app Whering.

The app allows users to catalogue their clothes, create unlimited outfits, get styling suggestions and shop more mindfully.

Bianca insists this can “save time, money and reduce consumption”.

The user must take pictures of their clothes, and upload them to the app, which means you can browse all your items.

Founder Bianca says you can now “put outfits together from the comfort of their own couch” with the help of AI which recommends outfits.

She says it’s “like Tinder but for your clothes”, and people can rent and swap clothes.

We’re thinking Bianca has a huge walk-in wardrobe, because we don’t need an app to store our clothes!

Harry Turpin pitches his healthy seed-based snack bar range The Savourists (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode 11 pitches – The Savourists snack bar

Musical theatre graduate Harry Turpin pitches his healthy seed-based snack bar range The Savourists.

Flavours include Spicy Chilli Sriracha, Classic Smoky Barbecue, and Black Olive and Nori Seaweed.

They are high fibre, low sugar, gluten-free and vegan.

The bars contain puffed brown rice, pumpkin seeds, yellow lentils, puffed millet and sunflower seeds.

A pack of 12 bars costs £19.99.

While Deborah Meaden likes the idea of “protein on the move”, Touker can barely disguise his dislike for the bars.

Dragons’ Den episode 11 pitches: Lindsay shows off her range of beautiful, tactile acrylic walking sticks (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode 11 pitches – Neo-Walk walking sticks

Next into the Den are Jez and Katie, modelling a mobility aid with a difference – the brainchild of Yorkshire-based Lindsay.

She believes Neo-Walk – her range of products – “changes the way believe think of their disability”.

Lindsay’s sticks aim to encourage people to look beyond the disability and focus on the stylish sticks instead.

Wheelchair-user Lindsay aims to make a difference with her customisable acrylic walking stick business.

They come in beautiful, tactile acrylic, with lots of colours – and some even light up!

Prices start at £50.

Josh Cummins and Lee Hoppen pitch their sanitising product (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode 11 pitches – Let’s Sanitise

Business partners Josh Cummins and Lee Hoppen are the last pitchers on Dragons’ Den episode 11.

The entrepreneurs pitch their scented sanitiser proposition – but will the Dragons smell an investment?

They pitch Let’s Sanitise, a sanitiser brand which they insist smells better than perfume.

The introduce ‘Harry’ – their high-quality, customisable hand sanitiser dispenser stations.

This led them to produce a range of high-quality, scented hand gels that are gentle on the skin, vegan and effective at killing viruses.

They’ve recently launched a scented hand wash and lotion.

Flavours include Aloe Vera, Lavender, Peach, Watermelon, Pink Grapefruit, Oud Noir, Oud Blanc, Citrus, and Sandalwood and Lemongrass.

50ml sanitiser mists cost £4.99, 60ml sanitiser gels cost £7.99, 250ml Mist Refills cost £18.99, and 500ml hand washes cost from £6.99

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

Would you buy any of the products pitched on Dragons’ Den today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.