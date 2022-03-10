Dragons’ Den episode 10 pitches: Where can I buy Russell and Atwell fresh chocolates?

Another set of hopeful entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to the Dragons in episode 10 of Dragons’ Den – but where can you buy Russell and Atwell fresh chocolates?

Would-be investors Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett are willing to invest their own cash.

But that’s only if any of the pitches are good enough!

And Russell and Atwell’s fresh chocolates cause quite a stir this week (Thursday March 10 2022).

Here’s a rundown of the pitches on Dragons’ Den season 19 episode 10, presented by Evan Davis.

Dragons’ Den fresh chocolates: Steven Bartlett is worried about his waist line (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den episode 10 pitches – The Detective Society

First to enter the Den are Dan Wiseman and Joe Mills.

They pitch their mystery puzzle game company The Detective Society.

The game gives you to chance to solve a mystery from your home.

You can solve puzzles, investigate clues and use your detective skills to crack a case.

Each of the games is filled with puzzles and an exciting plot.

Everything is designed to immerse you in the world, and make you feel like a real detective.

Each puzzle takes place in a narrative-driven world that you will need to explore, from the comfort of your own home.

Games include The Disappearance of Claire Makova, a six episode adventure which costs £28 per episode.

The Sudden Silence of Timothy Lee and The Cursed Exhibition are also included in the options.

Peter calls the quality “exceptional”, but Steven is “not that impressed”.

Dragons’ Den episode 10 pitches – Books That Matter

Entrepreneur Molly Master presents an idea that she hopes will empower and inspire women and girls.

However, it is soon apparent that she risks potentially alienating one half of society…

She pitches Books That Matter, a monthly reading experience.

The monthly subscription is curated to include books by female authors, and indulgent gifts.

The book subscription boxes are themed to empower women.

Inside each book there’s a “life changing book by an inspiring female author”.

Also, gifts from female owned brands to create an incredible reading experience, something for your mind, something for your body, something to enjoy and something to unwind.

The blurb tells us to “expect skincare, vegan treats, stationery, socks, tote bags and much more!”

Packages start at £15 a month.

Brave Girls Book Club is an off-shoot of the company, aimed at eight to 12-year-old girls.

Will dad-of-four girls Peter Jones invest?

Molly explains that although 75 per cent of book buyers are female, only 20 per cent of female writers are included in the GCSE syllabus.

That’s shocking!

Will Sara Davies go for an all-female book club? (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den fresh chocolates – inflatable dog collar pitch

Kevan Marshall enters the Den with his insanely cute pooches.

He pitches his inflatable collars – The Original Doughnut – for dogs recuperating from operations.

The donut-themed neck braces are designed to replace the “cone of shame” worn by dogs after operations and other ailements.

They come in blue or pink and cost £17.99 a pop (no pun intended).

Steven immediately sees them going viral, but will he invest?

Dragons’ Den episode 10 pitches – self-heating desk ökoform

Dorset-based Peter Waine pitches his self-heating desk ökoform.

The heated desks use radiant heat technology, so they don’t heat the air.

Instead, it will heat your torso, legs and fingers – even if you’re working in a cold room.

The table is available on Amazon and costs £279.

Sadly, Deborah Meaden couldn’t sample Russell and Atwell’s fresh chocolates as she’s vegan (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode 10 pitches – Russell and Atwell fresh chocolates

Last up is Steve Russell and Giles Atwell who pitch their confectionary treat.

They believe their Russell and Atwell fresh chocolates are the “true” flavour of chocolate.

Their products use organic fresh cream instead of palm oil, and wild honey instead of preservatives.

They promise that “everything we put in our chocolates is high quality, sustainable and delicious”, and that “is the secret to their unbeatably rich taste and melt-in-the-mouth texture”.

Anybody else salivating?

A three-pack special of their chocolates currently costs £15.

For example, their Golden Monty fresh chocolate pack is a bundle of three pouches – one Salted Caramel 90g pouch, one Outrageously Creamy Milk 90g pouch, and one Ridiculously Smooth Dark 90g pouch.

They also sell chocolate jars starting from £27.

Apart from the rather expensive price tag, the only snag is that the chocolate needs to be kept in the fridge.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

