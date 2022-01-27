Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden suffered from a condition in her feet following her stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

The star, 62, appeared on the BBC dancing show back in 2013.

However, after months of training, Deborah said it took a toll on her.

Deborah did Strictly in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden say?

Speaking to Closer magazine in 2018, Deborah said: “I still have permanent pain in the balls of my feet, which is a constant reminder that I did the show.

Read more: Dragons’ Den Series 19 Episode 3: How Did Deborah Meaden hurt her wrist?

“It started after I spent ten hours a day waltzing and I put too much pressure on them.

“Everybody is injured in some way (on the show) but now I need to have steroid injections in my feet to keep them supple.”

Deborah on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC)

Deborah added at the time: “I should probably have them every six weeks, but I leave it until they hurt too much and then I go to see my specialist, who tells me off for letting it get to that stage.”

The star danced with professional partner Robin Windsor on the programme.

She was eliminated on week five.

More recently, Deborah has suffered another bit of pain after fracturing her wrist while horse riding.

Deborah opened up about the pain in her feet in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In June 2021, the star revealed she had suffered an accident and had to be taken to A&E.

She said on Instagram at the time: “Thank you to the brilliant A and E #tauntonmusgrovehospital.

“Every one of you so caring, careful and very reassuring.

“We must never stop appreciating our amazing #nhs.”

Deborah added: “There when you need them in bucketloads me, my newcast and the lovely @becky00117 and @lowri_harding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deborah Meaden (@deborahmeaden)

When asked what had actually happened, Deborah revealed: “I thought I could do the side of the mounting block…turns out I couldn’t thanks for checking.”

Read more: The One Show fans share same concern about Deborah Meaden’s appearance ahead of new Dragons’ Den

Deborah is back on Dragons’ Den tonight on BBC One at 8pm.

Do you enjoy watching Dragons’ Den? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.