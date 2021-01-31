The Masked Singer viewers are wondering who Dragon is on the show and many wonder if Carol Vorderman might be the celebrity inside.

Former Countdown star Carol fuelled speculation by posting some very interesting messages on social media last night.

Carol, 60, shared a couple of cryptic tweets shortly after Dragon was seen performing Cher’s classic hit The Shoop Shoop Song on the pre-recorded ITV show.

Carol Vorderman tweeted about The Masked Singer last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Carol Vorderman tweet about last night’s episode of The Masked Singer?

Following Dragon’s rendition, the judging panel took it in turns to guess who the celebrity inside the costume is.

And Alan Carr – a guest judge on last night’s show – plumped for Carol Vorderman.

Not long after, the former TV brainbox posted a message to her Twitter account saying: “Carol VorderDAMN?”

She followed it up with another tweet moments later, and this one seemed like even more of a clue.

It read: “Dragon sang Cher? Hmmmmmmm…….. #MaskedSinger…. Stars In Their Eyes a few years back…. I’ve still got Cher in a bag in the attic btw…”

This tweet was accompanied by a YouTube clip of Carol performing as Cher on the classic, Matthew Kelly-fronted talent show.

Dragon sang Cher? Hmmmmmmm……..#MaskedSinger…. Stars In Their Eyes a few years back…. I’ve still got Cher in a bag in the attic btw… https://t.co/ZDGCiOMvhm — Carol Vorderman 💙 (@carolvorders) January 30, 2021

How did Carol Vorderman’s followers respond?

Carol seemed to be having fun teasing her fans, and they lapped up the cryptic messages.

One person replied by exclaiming: “It’s you!”

Another said: “It’s you!!! I’ve just tweeted it!!!”

And a third wrote: “I thought it might be you???”

Dragon performed The Shoop Shoop Song on The Masked Singer last night (Credit: ITV)

While she was online, Carol also had a stab at guessing who the celebrity in the Sausage costume is.

Viewers seem to be divided between Stacey Solomon and Sheridan Smith, but Carol has other ideas.

A mask was shown in the dressing room as Sausage prepared to perform, and the former Countdown star reckoned that was a big clue.

She tweeted: “It must be @TheJaneMcDonald because she won a BAFTA… that’s the mask in the dressing room…. oh yeah… I’ve got this…”

Last night’s show saw Lenny Henry (Blob) and A-Ha singer Morten Harket (Viking) voted off.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV, next saturday, at 7pm.

