Drag Race UK season 3: Veronica Green opens up about heartbreaking early exit

Veronica Green has opened up about the heartbreaking moment she was told to sashay away from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three.

The comeback queen of the season was given a second chance at the race after testing positive for coronavirus during season two. Determined to make it count, she came back fighting, almost winning episode two.

Unfortunately, in episode three, Veronica was told to sashay away after a lipsync battle against Vanity Milan to I’ve Got The Music In Me by Kiki Dee.

The Rochdale artist kept her composure on the runway, making a heartfelt speech about her time and experience with the series, but backstage, she broke down away from the cameras.

Speaking about her difficult exit, Veronica told GayTimes: “I think my soul left my body, and I went into autopilot. I just did what I had to do to keep my composure.

“I was crumbling, I managed to get offstage and then I pretty much just… They sat me in this chair and I just disappeared. I must have been bawling for about half an hour.”

She adds that while a chaperone tended to her, she wanted to be left alone. Ultimately, after regaining her composure, completed her time on the series by re-entering the work room and packing up her things.

“I’ve been through a lot this last year,” she said. “It was this release of stress, release of anxiety, release of pressure and expectation.”

Throughout her time on Drag Race UK, both in season two, three and the Queens in Lockdown special, Veronica has been open about her struggle with depression.

She also said she struggled financially to meet the expectations of being on the show.

However, after leaving the series, Veronica adds she “felt at peace” and “calm” after trying her best.

Who has left Drag Race UK season 3 so far?

Four queens have already left the competition.

Anubis was first out after failing to impress with her hometown look, followed by Elektra Fence in episode two.

Victoria Scone had to withdraw on medical grounds. Winning the opening episode, she injured her knee while performing a lipsync.

Eight queens now remain in the competition.

