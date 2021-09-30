Drag Race UK: Meet Vanity Milan – Instagram, pronouns and need to know info

Vanity Milan made quite the impression as she made her RuPaul’s Drag Race season 3 debut.

This queen knows how to carve a look – but after just a year of performance, does she have what it takes to take home the crown?

She’s certainly got the confidence to go all the way, that’s for sure.

Here’s everything we know about her…

Will Vanity prove to be a lip-sync assassin? (Credit: World of Wonder)

Vanity Milan: Pronouns, Instagram and Info

Preferred pronouns in drag: She/Her

Preferred pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Instagram handle: @itsvanitymilan

This 29-year-old South London queen has a helping hand in landing her looks – thanks to her husband.

Her drag is influenced by her roots in Mitcham, and proudly proclaims she’s ‘South London ’til the death!’

She describes her style as sophisticated, sexy and savage, and said: “I’m not a diva. I’m not a hun. I’m serving unapologetic blackness.”

Vanity’s stunning colourful entrance gagged her competitors (Credit: World of Wonder)

What has Vanity said about joining Drag Race?

Vanity is in it to win it and makes no secret of her competitiveness, but promises to play nice.

“I am competitive. I believe if you put your mind to it, and you put the blood, sweat and tears, and the hard work and dedication behind it, you can be somebody!” she said. “But that doesn’t mean you have to take other people down to get there.”

“I’m nice and I’m real. I always work hard. If I fail, I try and try again, and if I put my mind to it, I can do anything. I’ve worked really hard to be here, and my eye is on the prize…”

“I don’t want to class myself as a queen that fits into just one category because my drag career is ever-evolving,” she added. “I’m always learning, and I can serve looks, do comedy, sing and dance. I dance like no one else.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues Thursdays at 7pm on BBC Three.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.