RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3: Everything you need to know about Kitty Scott-Claus

Kitty Scott-Claus! (As in Kitty’s got claws… get it?!) is proving one hell of a queen in Drag Race UK season three.

While her name is vicious, this queen is really a bit of a sweet pussycat.

Time will tell of course, but this Birrrrrmingham drag artist is ready to conquer.

Here’s everything you need to know about her and what’s she’s said about the show…

Will Kitty take home the crown? (Credit: World of Wonder)

Kitty Scott-Claus: Pronouns, Instagram and Info

Preferred pronouns in drag: She/Her

Preferred pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Instagram handle: @kittyscottclaus

This 29-year-old queen is the self-proclaimed life and soul of the party – and promises to make every show feel like a hen night where you’re the bride.

She is also part of a Girls Aloud tribute act with season one queen, Cheryl Hole.

Kitty comes from a non-performing family, and says that while they were studying engineering, she pursued a love of theatre.

She particularly loved the ‘busty blonde’ roles including Roxie Hart in Chicago and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

“I went to Drama School to do Musical Theatre, but I never wanted to do the boy parts,” she said. “The boy parts are so boring! They’ve got boring costumes. Boring songs! I wanted to be sassy.”

This bubbly queen is ready for action (Credit: World of Wonder)

What’s Kitty bringing to Drag Race?

Kitty believes she’s the future of British drag – combining the old school with a new generation.

“My strength is my personality! I’m funny! I can dance! I can sing! I’m musical theatre trained! And I’ve got a cracking rack!” she said.

However, she’s already worried about certain challenges that might cause her to slip up.

“I’d say sewing is my weakness. I can get by but I’m not the kind of gal who can construct a couture garment from scratch. And if they make me do a make-over I’m out,” Kitty admitted.

“I can do my own face but not other people! I tried to do it on my friend and it was horrendous. But this is the Olympics of Drag. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I don’t want to waste a single second feeling nervous. I’m going to give it everything.”

And she’s certainly done that – even meeting her idol, Emma Bunton, and bursting into tears.

Kitty is clearly the comedy queen of the competition, and has been charming with her confessionals.

But is that enough to get to the final?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues Thursdays at 7pm on BBC Three.

