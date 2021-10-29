Drag Race UK’s Choriza May and River Medway speak out on ‘plus side’ to double elimination

Drag Race UK’s Choriza May and River Medway have spoken out about this week’s shock double elimination following fan uproar.

On Thursday night, Choriza and River both sashayed away from the competition, after failing to impress in the Snatch Game and their lip-sync. The decision outraged viewers.

It was something that clearly was unexpected by the queens, with River and Choriza saying they didn’t see it coming.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other press, River said: “I was shocked to be honest. I was like, ‘is that really necessary? Like, would it be that bad?’ I think it could have been a lot worse, but I knew that it’s all part of the show, isn’t it?”

Both queens sashayed away in episode six (Credit: World of Wonder)

“It was very weird, because obviously normally when RuPaul says your name first, that means you’re staying,” added Choriza. “So he said my name first and for a second I was like ‘yes, I don’t know how I did it but I did! And then said River’s and I was like ‘yes, we’re both staying!’.

“But then I saw RuPaul’s face – kinda like the same when she watched the adverts of the week before, I was like ‘oh… maybe we are going home together babes.’ We held hands and it was magical.”

However, while the moment has difficult, and Choriza has since said it felt unfair, the pair agree they were grateful to go through it together, rather than do it alone.

Choriza’s glad she didn’t face the elimination alone (Credit: World of Wonder)

“I can’t imagine doing that on my own,” said River. “Imagine how horrible that would have been? To have to go through all of that alone and not have one of your best friends with you?

“Obviously it’s not great that it was a double elimination, but I feel sort of lucky that we got to experience that whole thing on our own, had somebody next to me who was going through the exact same thing.”

“Yeah. It was very comforting to have a friend with me,” Choriza agreed. “It almost felt like a privilege – it was very conflicted feelings because I didn’t want to go home, I didn’t want one of my best friends to go home.

“And I didn’t want the two of us to go home together. But at the same time, it was just so nice to have her there.”

River admits she wasn’t expecting both to go home (Credit: World of Wonder)

“I think it’s better to go and people be so upset and distraught that you’ve left than sometimes you could stay for too long, and then people are happy that you leave,” said River.

“Obviously I wish I could have made it to the end. Of course. But you’ve got to make the most of whatever’s happened. And I think that we can, we can get a lot of positive stuff from this and we can always leave them wanting more.”

Who remains on Drag Race?

Five queens now remain in the competition, with the finale just three more episodes away.

Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Vanity Milan and Scarlett Harlett are still fighting for their place in the game.

Who will snatch the crown?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs Thursdays at 7pm on BBC Three and WOW Presents Plus.

