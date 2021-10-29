Drag Race Italia: Meet the cast of season 1 as queens get ready to fight for the crown

Drag Race Italia is finally arriving and there are eight queens ready to share their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent with the world.

While RuPaul is busy over in the UK, Drag Race Italia is hosted by queen Priscilla, actress Chiara Francini and influencer Tommaso Zorzi.

Now the queens just need to prove they are worthy of the first Italian crown.

Meet the cast and what they have to say about themselves in their official bios…

Can Ava win? (Credit: World of Wonder)

Ava Hangar

There are two souls in Ava: the light of day, represented by “frivolity and willed stupidity,” referring a lot to the image of women, who in the 1950s were sometimes forced to subdue their intelligence so as not to annoy men; then, the devil of the night, the one who still manages to try, “with a mermaid dress like that actress who is brought to dinner by the great film producers hoping for a part in who knows what film.”

Ava, is the staid part of Riccardo, who, when not in drag “counts up to 5 before speaking, and never swears.”

By being “a reassuring drag queen, a sweaty soubrette who does not scare people,” she manages to make herself feel heard.

Does this queen have the divine instincts? (Credit: World of Wonder)

Divinity

Divinity is the drag queen who brings Neapolitan pride to Drag Race Italia. “I think drag is a set of arts.” A passion that she discovered in the Canaries admiring the performance of a beautiful drag Queen, “then, from passion it became a real job.

I started experimenting with makeup, heels, wigs and putting on real performances – performances that have led me to win numerous national competitions and today I am Miss Drag Campania.”

Divinity continues to experience more and more the artistic side of her, which she wants to make known. She has many ambitions, and so many desires for redemption from her childhood and a difficult adolescence.

With her detail-oriented outfits, perfect make-up, and sparkling clothes, Divinity is a very special drag Queen with Neapolitan soul and flavor.

Does Elektra have the right spark? (Credit: World of Wonder)

Elecktra Bionic

Elecktra Bionic is beautiful, measured and elegant. Nine years ago she started going to the most colourful clubs in Turin. She remembers that there were so many beautiful drag queens and she thought, “one day I’ll be there too.”

An undefined beginning, the search for a look and a character that led her to various paths until she arrived at her drag persona today “which fully reflects me: a well-groomed, well-dressed and super fishy woman.” Her obsession is in the details and, above all, “I never fall into vulgar or ridiculous.”

She is over 6’6 with heels – so she looks down on her competitors, literally.

“I certainly am not afraid of anyone because I am a formidable opponent in every context,” she says. Always ready to take a seat in the game, she is not afraid of the years that pass, saying, “maybe I’ll wear a more vintage look but, as long as I have a message to convey and emotions to give, I certainly won’t put heels and glitter away in the closet.”

Will Enorma have a huge impact? (Credit: World of Wonder)

Enorma Jean

Enorma Jean is the oldest of the cast of Drag Race Italia. It is precisely her being a slightly snobbish Milanese “sciura” that distinguishes her.

“It is certainly not the dress that makes me a drag queen. Rather my being an artist who wants to bring a story to the stage.”

Enorma has a desire to want to surprise, always and in any case, is what interests her most because “she knows that, for reasons of age, I certainly cannot count on my body.”

She is definitely a comedy queen, and an actress who wants to make cinema and theatre but doesn’t want to be labelled.

Will Farida come out on top? (Credit: World of Wonder)

Farida Kant

Seamstress, costume designer, dancer – Farida Kant is a very complete drag queen.

“The magic, the beauty, the eccentricity that does not belong to earthly life. A dream: you see it and find yourself in another world, like going to wonderland,” she says.

She’s certainly a formidable opponent for the other competitors.

With her looks, her dancing, and her theatricality that fills the stage, she is fierce and ready to fight. “Sisterhood is important, a value to be respected, but when there is competition between them they are ready to unsheathe claws and more.”

She’s a drag queen, who does not try to reassure the public. Instead, when she can, she likes to tease until she gets the most unexpected reactions.

Ivana is in it to win it (Credit: World of Wonder)

Ivana Vamp

Imposing and funny, with a past in opera singing, she has an eye to the past and her hands sew dresses that wink at Haute Couture.

She is a drag queen who takes care of everything down to the smallest detail, and leaves nothing to chance and creates characters who have a soul.

She is sincere, outspoken, and doesn’t mind saying which colleague she doesn’t tolerate. This is because she loves “always saying what she thinks.”

Ivana Vamp on Drag Race Italia is a hurricane of sympathy and an example of great class and talent.

Is Le Riche Le Winner? (Credit: World of Wonder)

Le Riche

Le Riche is Drag Race Italia‘s muscle queen. She was born in Palermo, and has lived in Rome for years. She is the resident drag queen of one of the most famous LGBTQ+ clubs in Italy: Muccassassina.

Thanks to the sequins of her colourful dresses, which she makes entirely by herself, her variety of wigs and many outfit changes in the same performance, Le Riche loves to amaze audiences every time she’s on the stage.

The best moment of her life (not in drag) was on January 12, 2012 when she saved herself from the Costa Concordia sinking.

Luquisha is ready for action(Credit: World of Wonder)

Luquisha Lubamba

“I am the highest paid drag queen in Italy,” she repeats. She is “blonde by choice and not by birth” who manages to surprise with her performances and looks.

Confident of herself when she is on stage, Luquisha moves without fear even among the most fearful colleagues.

Drag Race Italia will air weekly from Thursday 18th November at 11pm GMT, exclusively on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus.

