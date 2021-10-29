Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Baldwin might not be done with having babies just yet, This Morning‘s Dr Zoe Williams has hinted.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Zoe revealed her plans for baby number two after welcoming son Lisbon Lion four and a half months ago.

And it sounds like she wouldn’t be surprised should the This Morning host decide to welcome her fourth child.

Dr Zoe Williams is mum to a gorgeous little boy and is considering another (Credit: Splash News)

What did Dr Zoe say about Holly Willoughby having more babies?

ED! asked if Zoe would be bringing gorgeous Lisbon into work again soon.

“Everyone’s desperate to see him,” she said, adding that Holly was “desperate” for a cuddle last time Zoe took him in to This Morning.

She explained she “didn’t have a cuddle” due to COVID restrictions, but added: “She was desperate to. Next time we go I’m sure she will.”

Zoe also admitted that everyone knows “Holly loves a baby”, so could we see the ITV daytime host adding to her brood any time soon?

Holly is already mum to three kids – Harry, 12, Belle, 10, and Chester, seven.

So will she have another one?

“I honestly don’t know,” Zoe admitted.

“I get the impression that with three children she may have completed her family. But Holly loves a baby, so I don’t know, never say never.”

Could Holly Willoughby and husband Dan welcome their fourth? Zoe says maybe (Credit: Splash News)

Will Dr Zoe add to her family?

It seems another baby could be on the cards for Dr Zoe and partner Stuart McKay, though.

She said: “Because of our ages, I’m 41, Stuart’s 40, if we are going to try for another one we do need to think about it fairly soon.

“We’ve started having conversations about it and thinking about it. I think at our ages the chances are reduced.”

However, she did admit that one thing is holding her back – the fact that Lisbon is a really good baby and she’s not sure she’ll get another good sleeper.

“On the one hand I would love to have another one, but the chances of us getting another good one…,” laughed Zoe, who has teamed up with Tommee Tippee and its new sleep aid system Dreammaker.

“We’ve been so lucky with him, I feel like it would only be fair if the second baby doesn’t sleep and wasn’t so easy. Do you risk it? I don’t know. Undecided but maybe,” she said.

Dr Zoe with her beautiful son Lisbon Lion (Credit: Instagram)

Do we hear wedding bells for Dr Zoe?

Dr Zoe and Stuart met in a bar in Portugal in September 2019, and she has ruled out marriage “for the foreseeable”.

So could a wedding ever be on the cards?

She told ED!: “Maybe one day but it’s definitely not something that’s high on our priority list just now.

“While it would be a nice thing to do, I don’t think either of us think that it’s an absolute necessity for us. We both feel it’s something that would be nice to do one day, when life’s a bit less hectic.

“I’ve always liked the idea of my children being involved in the wedding as well,” she said.

“So it’s not just Mum and Dad getting married, but the whole family and celebrating our love as a family.”

Dr Zoe is currently working with Tommee Tippee on the launch of its new sleep aid system the Dreammaker, a scientifically proven light and sound sleep aid that mimics the sights and sounds of the womb.

