Resident This Morning GP Dr Zoe Williams introduced her newborn son to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield today (July 5).

Zoe and partner Stuart McKay welcomed son Lisbon Lion last month.

And today, at the age of just five weeks, he made his first TV appearance.

This Morning GP Dr Zoe appeared on the show with her baby (Credit: ITV)

Dr Zoe Williams introduces Lisbon Lion on This Morning

The new mum looked sensational in her red dress, little over a month since giving birth to Lisbon.

Clearly keen to stay active, Zoe was seen doing squats while holding the baby as the camera first panned to her!

Read more: Dr Zoe reveals Lisbon Lion arrived so quickly her partner had to deliver him alone at home

The GP was on This Morning with her partner Stuart McKay and viewers joined host Holly as they cooed over the tot, who has a full head of dark hair.

One said: “What a cute baby!”

Another added: “Look at his hair! He is adorable!”

A third said: “I’ve got a five month old but Lisbon is making me broody again!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Zoe Williams (@drzoewilliams)

Dr Zoe’s behaviour gives viewers ‘travel sickness’

However, the appearance did leave some feeling anything but broody, as they admitted to feeling “anxious” and “travel sick” during the segment.

Taking to Twitter, many commented on how Dr Zoe was rocking her clearly contented baby.

“After watching Dr Zoe bouncing her baby its got ME feeling travel sick,” said one.

Read more: Holly Willoughby looks like a ‘goddess’ as she hosts This Morning in sheer white dress

“Mine would have puked all over me if I rocked them like that,” they added.

“He’s beautiful though, and all that hair,” they concluded, adding the love heart eye emoji.

Others weren’t so nice.

“I feel physically sick with how much a doctor (!!) has just been rocking her baby on @thismorning!” said one.

“I wish that @DrZoeWilliams would stop rocking that poor tiny baby so much, let him sleep!! Making me anxious just watching,” said another.

“I feel sick after watching that,” another commented.

“That baby is gonna chuck up in a minute! Stop bouncing!” warned another.

“Had to change channels – can’t watch her throwing that baby up and down any longer!” another declared.

“Christ I feel sick just watching the poor baby – stop bouncing him!” another pleaded.

Baby Lisbon Lion made his TV debut today (Credit: ITV)

Twitter ‘know-it-alls’ blasted by Dr Zoe fans

However, another tweeter commented that, as a doctor, Zoe certainly knows how to care for a baby.

“Wow, all the know-it-alls telling Dr Zoe how to comfort her own baby!” they said.

“She said he likes to keep moving, probably because she was running whilst pregnant,” they continued.

“A mum knows how to care for her own baby. Why aren’t parents more supportive of each other?” they asked.

What did you think of the segment? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.