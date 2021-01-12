Dr Javid Abdelmoneim stars in Channel 4 show How to Lose Weight Well, but what else has he been in and what does he do outside of his TV work?

Channel 4 is treating viewers to another series of its popular diet programme.

Read on to find out more about Dr Javid Abdelmoneim, one of the stars of the show.

Dr Javid and his How to Lose Weight Well co-star Helen Lawal (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Dr Javid Abdelmoneim?

Dr Javid Abdelmoneim is a physician but he’s better known to many for his work on TV, where he offers dietary and lifestyle advice on various shows.

He was born in the UK in 1979 to Sudanese-Iranian parents.

Dr Javid doesn’t just do TV work, though; after studying at Cambridge University, he spent years working oversees with MSF, or Médecins Sans Frontières (which means Doctors Without Borders) a group that provides assistance to people in distress and victims of disasters or armed conflicts.

According to the group’s charter, it does so “irrespective of race, religion, creed, or political convictions”.

Javid Abdelmoneim has been on a number of diet and health shows (Credit: Channel 4)

What others programmes has he done?

Last year, he was on the BBC’s Trust Me, I’m a Doctor. He has also served as a reporter on The One Show.

His other programmes include 2018’s The Big Crash Diet Experiment, which saw him team up with top scientists for an experiment putting new research on crash diets to the test.

This is a hugely complex topic, there isn’t a black and white answer.

He has also appeared on Celebrity Eggheads, the documentary series No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free? and Good Morning Britain.

How to Lose Weight Well is back for a new series (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Dr Javid Abdelmoneim say on Good Morning Britain?

He was on the ITV daytime show in 2017, when he featured for a chat with Kate Garraway and guest host Jeremy Kyle about gender neutrality in our children’s lives.

He argued on the programme: “This is a hugely complex topic, there isn’t a black and white answer, but if you think about things advertising clothing…

“I’ve seen some clothes from a high street store where the boys’ hoodie is blue and it says, ‘Getting ready to change the world’, and the same age group for the girls, a pink top, has two pictures of kittens… what is that telling girls?”

