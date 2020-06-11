Dr Hilary warns if there's going to be second coronavirus wave it will happen ‘in next two weeks’

Dr Hilary Jones has warned if a second coronavirus wave is going to happen it will happen in the next two weeks.

There have been warnings that a second wave could happen as lockdown restrictions continue to be eased.

During Thursday's Good Morning Britain, Dr Hilary said he thinks if there's going to be a second wave it will be "less significant".

Dr Hilary Jones has warned if a second coronavirus wave is going to happen it will happen in the next two weeks (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Viewers divided as Dr Hilary Jones suggests teachers work weekends

What did Dr Hilary say?

He said: "If we do see one I think it will be a less significant than the first, however, let’s hope we don’t have one at all."

Host Lorraine Kelly asked: "If that was going to happen when would that show itself do you think?"

Dr Hilary said he thinks a second wave would be "less significant" (Credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary replied: "In the next two weeks."

Lockdown restrictions are continuing to ease across the country with some children returning to school.

Meanwhile, some shops are expected to begin reopening from June 15.

If we do see one I think it will be a less significant than the first.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced the introduction of new support bubbles.

He said: "There are too many people, particularly those who live by themselves, who are lonely and struggling with being unable to see friends and family.

Boris Johnson announced the introduction of new support bubbles (Credit: Sky News)

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

"From this weekend, we will allow single adult households, living alone, or single parents with children under 18, to form a support bubble with one other household."

Earlier today (June 11), Dr Hilary cleared up confusion regarding grandparents seeing their grandchildren to Lorraine viewers.

Dr Hilary broke down the rules on today's GMB (Credit: ITV)

He said: "Grandparents who are living together, they can't as there's two of them.

"But if there's one of them, they can go and visit their grandchildren. But if they have other grandchildren elsewhere, they can only choose one."

Meanwhile, he added: "Couples who've been living apart can go and have sex in their support bubbles."

'I'm sure Neil Ferguson is right that had we put lockdown in place earlier we would have saved lives.' @DrHilaryJones explains that some scientists warned at the start of the pandemic that we should have locked down earlier and it probably would have saved lives. #AskDrH pic.twitter.com/FwwlblkD7z — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 11, 2020

What do you think of the latest lockdown measures? Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.