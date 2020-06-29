The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 29th June 2020
TV

Dr Hilary warns a second spike of coronavirus could be ‘worse than the first’

Lockdown is beginning to ease in the UK

By Rebecca Carter
Tags: Coronavirus, Dr Hilary Jones, Good Morning Britain

Dr Hilary Jones has warned a second spike of coronavirus could be worse than the first.

Lockdown has began to ease across the UK with shops reopening and pubs, restaurants and other businesses planning to reopen from this Saturday (July 4).

However, on Monday's Good Morning Britain, Dr Hilary said there's "no suggestion the virus has got weaker".

Dr Hilary Jones has warned a second spike of coronavirus could be worse than the first (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dr Hilary warns of 'inevitable' second wave of coronavirus, says NHS doctors are 'very worried'

What did Dr Hilary say?

He said: "There’s no suggestion the virus has got weaker. They’re tracking it very closely around the world."

Host Piers Morgan added: "We are where we were before lockdown really."

Dr Hilary continued: "We are. We know more about it.

"A lot of people think the virus has gone away. It absolutely hasn't.

"We’ve got more cases than we did in January, so potentially, there is a possibility of a second peak worse than the first."

Last week, Dr Hilary warned of an "inevitable" second wave of coronavirus.

There’s no suggestion the virus has got weaker.

The GP, 67, said on GMB: "The virus will be around for a while.

"If you ask a doctor or a nurse in critical care, not only are they exhausted, but they are really worried about it.

"They are preparing for a second spike right now because inevitably it's going to happen, we are seeing a plateau now, but that plateau could easily increase."

Dr Hilary said there's "no suggestion the virus has got weaker" (Credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary also discussed Boris Johnson's plans to take the two-metre social distancing rule down to one metre.

"You still need the social distancing"

He said: "It is two metres if you possibly can. But if you absolutely can’t, then you still need mitigation.

"You still need the hand hygiene, you still need the social distancing, you still need the face coverings and the masks."

Dr Hilary added: "Control of the virus is not dependent on the guidance, it's dependant on the public understanding how the virus works, how it transmits and how it kills people.

The GP previously warned of an "inevitable" second wave of coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan hits back at trolls who say he looks 'bloated' on Good Morning Britain

"And it will go on killing people until everybody realises that this is a highly transmittable virus which is going to be with us for some considerable time."

Do you think there will be a second wave of coronavirus?Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Coronavirus Dr Hilary Jones Good Morning Britain

Trending Articles

 Piers Morgan says Kate Garraway is 'living in hope' over husband Derek Draper
British Soap Awards fans 'so emotional' over old faces as show pays tribute
Emmerdale's Anna Nightingale shares childhood throwback of herself on set of Heartbeat
Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff tries to see Yasmeen
Corrie's Alan Halsall tricks fans into thinking girlfriend Tisha Merry is pregnant
Ant and Dec surprise little boy who has raised over £1 million for hospital that saved his life