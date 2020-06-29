Dr Hilary warns a second spike of coronavirus could be ‘worse than the first’

Dr Hilary Jones has warned a second spike of coronavirus could be worse than the first.

Lockdown has began to ease across the UK with shops reopening and pubs, restaurants and other businesses planning to reopen from this Saturday (July 4).

However, on Monday's Good Morning Britain, Dr Hilary said there's "no suggestion the virus has got weaker".

Dr Hilary Jones has warned a second spike of coronavirus could be worse than the first (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dr Hilary warns of 'inevitable' second wave of coronavirus, says NHS doctors are 'very worried'

What did Dr Hilary say?

He said: "There’s no suggestion the virus has got weaker. They’re tracking it very closely around the world."

Host Piers Morgan added: "We are where we were before lockdown really."

Dr Hilary continued: "We are. We know more about it.

"A lot of people think the virus has gone away. It absolutely hasn't.

'There's no suggestion that the virus has got weaker is there?' - @piersmorgan



'No there's no suggestion at all. What's changed is that people are less fearful of it.'



Send in your questions for @DrHilaryJones using #AskDrH. pic.twitter.com/JJB86QninA — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 29, 2020

"We’ve got more cases than we did in January, so potentially, there is a possibility of a second peak worse than the first."

Last week, Dr Hilary warned of an "inevitable" second wave of coronavirus.

There’s no suggestion the virus has got weaker.

The GP, 67, said on GMB: "The virus will be around for a while.

"If you ask a doctor or a nurse in critical care, not only are they exhausted, but they are really worried about it.

"They are preparing for a second spike right now because inevitably it's going to happen, we are seeing a plateau now, but that plateau could easily increase."

Dr Hilary said there's "no suggestion the virus has got weaker" (Credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary also discussed Boris Johnson's plans to take the two-metre social distancing rule down to one metre.

"You still need the social distancing"

He said: "It is two metres if you possibly can. But if you absolutely can’t, then you still need mitigation.

"You still need the hand hygiene, you still need the social distancing, you still need the face coverings and the masks."

Dr Hilary added: "Control of the virus is not dependent on the guidance, it's dependant on the public understanding how the virus works, how it transmits and how it kills people.

The GP previously warned of an "inevitable" second wave of coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan hits back at trolls who say he looks 'bloated' on Good Morning Britain

"And it will go on killing people until everybody realises that this is a highly transmittable virus which is going to be with us for some considerable time."

Do you think there will be a second wave of coronavirus?Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.