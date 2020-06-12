Dr Hilary Jones reveals when GP surgeries will open up again on GMB

Dr Hilary Jones has revealed when Brits will be able to get face-to-face GP appointments.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today (June 12), he told Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh that the nation wouldn't have to wait too much longer to visit GP surgeries.

Dr Hilary addressed the reopening of GP Surgeries on GMB (Credit: ITV)

When will GP surgeries re-open in the UK?

Dr Hilary said: "I think that's going to start to happen as things open up as the levels of the prevalence of the virus goes down.

"GPs will still be doing their online appointments and telephone triage but they will be asking people to come in.

"We desperately need surgeries to open up but GPs need PPE in order to do this.

"So GPs are doing this and if you get through the telephone triage and you need an appointment, the GPs will be more than happy to see you.

"And that's going to happen more and more just like dentists will begin to open up in the near future."

Dr Hilary issued a warning to GMB viewers (Credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary Jones issues warning

During GMB's Ask Dr Hilary segment, the GP also issued a warning to viewers.

He explained that new research released In the last few days revealed that parents were turning to steam inhalation in the belief it prevents the contraction of coronavirus.

Dr Hilary strongly warned against this on GMB.

"Some people have been using steam inhalations...and as a result, burns units have been seeing an increase in the number of children who ahem been scalded by boiling water," he said.

"There is no evidence that steam inhalation helps by the way.

"But if you are doing that for any reason, then keep your children well away from boiling water."

'The risk of dying of coronavirus between the age of 5-14 is less than being struck by lightning.'



Scientists say with the risk so low children shouldn't be deprived of their education, according to @Drhilaryjones.#AskDrH



Tune in from 6am👉https://t.co/5VIjrZJi2H pic.twitter.com/RhXuc0gUTC — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 10, 2020

Coronavirus changes

There have been 41,279 deaths from coronavirus in the UK to date with 291,000 confirmed cases.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, changes have been made to the process of booking GP appointments.

Patients should now either call their surgery, use the NHS App or visit the practice's website.

Meanwhile, repeat prescriptions can be ordered online.

Brits should only visit their GP surgery if they have been told to, according to the NHS website.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

