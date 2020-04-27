Dr Hilary Jones warns it’s ‘completely wrong’ to think coronavirus lockdown is nearly over

Dr Hilary Jones has said it's wrong to think the coronavirus lockdown is nearly over.

The TV doctor discussed reports that the lockdown could soon be eased during Monday's Good Morning Britain (April 27).

Dr Hilary revealed if we ease restrictions too soon, it could cause a second wave of the deadly virus.

Dr Hilary Jones warned it's wrong to think the coronavirus lockdown is nearly over (Credit: ITV)

What did Dr Hilary say on GMB?

He explained: "This virus behaves in ways we don’t fully understand at all. We can’t even think about end of lockdown yet.

"If we allow a second peak it’s going to cause a lot more deaths. Yes, we need to end lockdown… but with the right people at the right time.

"To let people think this is nearly over is completely wrong."

He added: "We will have to observe what happens. We have to take precautions accordingly.

'We can't even think about the end of lockdown yet.'@DrHilaryJones warns a second peak of coronavirus could cause a lot more deaths if the restrictions are lifted too quickly.#AskDrH pic.twitter.com/qdBEAhUeA2 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 27, 2020

"I know people will become bored at home but this pandemic is completely unprecedented and it’s behaving in ways we really don’t understand."

Host Piers Morgan said: "If you talk to anyone on the NHS frontline, they are aghast at the lockdown opening up.

"I feel like we’re in a very strange place when the government rules are being ignored by the public."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson first put the UK on lockdown on March 23.

However, it's been extended and a review is due to take place on May 7.

Lockdown has been extended and a review is due to take place on May 7 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The UK death toll has passed 20,000 after a rise of 413 on Sunday, April 26.

The increase was the lowest daily rise for nearly four weeks.

However, this total doesn't include the thousands who have died outside of hospital including those in care homes.

On Monday, the prime minister delivered a speech outside Downing Street as he returned to work following his battle with coronavirus.

'There are real signs we are passing the peak.'



Prime Minister @BorisJohnson gives a statement outside Downing Street on his first day back at work after suffering from coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/nHReb6uRCF — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 27, 2020

He urged Brits to remain patient and stick to the lockdown rules.

Boris said he believes "we are coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict" but insisted easing off could lead to a "second spike" in the outbreak.

