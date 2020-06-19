Dr Hilary Jones shares 'amazing' throwback pics to celebrate his 67th birthday on GMB

Dr Hilary Jones is celebrating his birthday today (June 19).

On Good Morning Britain, Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins wished him well as he turns 67.

To mark the occasion, the show shared a number of incredible throwback images from his GMTV days.

Dr Hilary is celebrating his 67th birthday (Credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary Jones celebrates his birthday

Ben quipped "Hils, there is quite a lot of historical footage of your birthdays and your history on television.

"It would be a shame not to mark the occasion by enjoying a little bit of archive of just how special and dear you have been to us over the years."

A number of "amazing" throwback images were broadcast – including one showing Dr. Hilary sporting a mullet.

Dr Hilary fondly remembers his GMTV days (Credit: ITV)

"Since then, the mullet has disappeared," laughed Dr Hilary. "I'm in my prime now."

The birthday boy then went on to reveal how he would be celebrating his special day.

"I think if the sun comes out this afternoon, a little bit of sunshine, a little bit of bubbly maybe, why not," he said.

"The things that doctors do!"

The doctor plans to celebrate with a glass of bubbly (Credit: ITV)

Father's Day warning

Dr Hilary then went on to use viewers to observe social distancing while celebrating special occasion – especially on Father's Day this Sunday (June 21).

He said: "On a serious note, Father's Day will be different this year.

"Whilst we remember Father's Days in the past where we would go to restaurants and have a nice meal and a drink and hug our dads and granddads, you can't do that this year,

"You really can't.

"We've still got a large number of coronavirus cases out there."

Dr Hilary Jones urged Brits to observe social distancing while celebrating special occasions (Credit: ITV)

Don't forget the rules

Dr Hilary went on to explain how Brits can safely celebrate Father's Day this year.

"You can go and visit your dad or your dad could come and visit you in an outdoor space or a private outdoor space," he said.

"But you need to socially distance so no hugging, I'm afraid.

"It's really important to protect dad and grandad and the rest of the family – and this has to be stressed."

This year, Brits can mark Father's Day by meeting up outdoors, socially distancing and regularly wasting their hands.

"I know there's a temptation to forget the rules on Father's Day," added Dr Hilary, 'but we can't be complacent."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

