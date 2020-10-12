Dr Hilary Jones received “vile messages” from trolls after discovering he will receive an MBE.

The 67-year-old TV doctor has been recognised by Queen Elizabeth for his services to broadcasting, public health, and charity.

He’s also being recognised for his work throughout the coronavirus pandemic where he kept Good Morning Britain and Lorraine fans informed about the latest medical advice.

Dr Hilary Jones received “vile messages” from trolls (Credit: ITV)

What did Dr Hilary Jones say?

Despite congratulation messages from fans, on Monday’s GMB he said he had received nasty comments from “lots of trolls”.

He said: “People that disagree with my opinions over the pandemic have been quite vile with their messaging.

“We all know that people remember the one message that is horrible, that’s the one you look at.”

The doctor will receive an MBE for his services to broadcasting, public health, and charity (Credit: ITV)

Hilary’s co-stars, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, hit out at the trolls for criticising the medical expert.

Susanne said: “I’m sorry about that. What is wrong with people?”

Piers added: “There’s a lot of morons out there.”

However, the negative messages haven’t put Hilary down as he will continue to share “good messages” with his fans across the nation.

Also, he vows to provide a “good perspective when it comes to public health”.

Dr Hilary “humbled” to receive the award (Credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary “humbled and delighted” over receiving an MBE

He said in a statement: “I feel humbled and delighted in equal measure to be afforded this honour.

“I can only hope that my work in public health broadcasting and in medical practice over the last 40 years is truly worthy of it, in the full awareness that others from many different walks of life are even more deserving than myself.

“I shall continue this work for which I have an enduring passion and will continue to support the various amazing charities in which I am involved.”

