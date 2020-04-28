Dr Hilary Jones warns of rare new syndrome in children that could be linked to coronavirus

Dr Hilary Jones warned parents about a rare new virus which could be linked to coronavirus on Good Morning Britain.

An urgent alert has been issued to doctors about the new condition.

Concerns were raised a new virus is emerging among UK children.

Dr Hilary Jones warned there is a new virus appearing in children (Credit: ITV)

He explained the syndrome is described as having "common overlapping features of toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki Disease".

He added the syndrome is described as having "blood parameters consistent with severe Covid-19 in children".

What did he say?

"Some of them do end up in intensive care," Dr Hilary said of the reported cases.

"We’re talking about 20 maybe 30, but probably no more than that.

Dr Hilary told parents to be on the lookout (Credit: ITV)

"Doctors are a bit baffled by what it is. Is it something to do with Covid-19?

"Some test positive, some don’t, but the management is the same."

As well as a high temperature, symptoms include abdominal pain and gastrointestinal issues, such as a stomach ache or diarrhoea.

There may also be a rash present on the body.

If your child has significant gut symptoms then call 111 for further advice.

"If your child is very unwell and has a temperature and significant gut symptoms then call 111 for further advice," Dr Hilary added.

"It’s important that if you’re concerned by anything that is suspicious, GP surgeries are continuing as normal."

The alert sent to doctors said: "Please refer children presenting with these symptoms as a matter of urgency."

The Health Service Journal has seen the alert.

What does it say?

It says there has been a rise in numbers of children with a 'multi-system inflammatory state' requiring intensive care.

Amid the reports of an emerging coronavirus related syndrome among children @DrHilaryJones explains what it is.



Send in your questions using #AskDrH pic.twitter.com/ZdfKod3Rox — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 28, 2020

The journal stated: "There is a growing concern that a [COVID-19] related inflammatory syndrome is emerging in children in the UK.

"Or that there may be another, as yet unidentified, infectious pathogen associated with these cases."

Yesterday, Dr Hilary warned it's 'completely wrong' to think the lockdown is nearly over, saying if restrictions are relaxed too early we risk a second wave of the disease.

He explained: "This virus behaves in ways we don’t fully understand at all. We can’t even think about end of lockdown yet.

"If we allow a second peak it’s going to cause a lot more deaths. Yes, we need to end lockdown… but with the right people at the right time.

"To let people think this is nearly over is completely wrong."

He added: "We will have to observe what happens. We have to take precautions accordingly."

