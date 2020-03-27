7 huge coronavirus rumours cleared up by Dr Hilary Jones on Good Morning Britain

Dr Hilary Jones cleared up several coronavirus rumours on Good Morning Britain today (March 27).

Since the outbreak started, there has been a lot of confusion around COVID-19.

Luckily though, the nation's favourite TV doctor has been on hand every step of the way.

Dr Hilary Jones answered coronavirus questions on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

1. 'Britain isn't acting fast enough'

Dr Hilary acknowlegded that there are a lot of conspiracy theories around this one.

Reassuring Good Morning Britain viewers, he said: "I have great faith in the chief medical officer – what we've done so far is spot on."

He added: "We're actually ahead of the game compared to Italy and Spain.

"Where they were two weeks ago, we're doing better!"

2. 'Wear a scarf over your face for extra protection'

You may have noticed people wearing scarves around their faces recently.

However, this will not stop you from contracting coronavirus.

Dr Hilary confirmed: "There's no great evidence that this helps other than psychologically."

Dr Hilary set the record straight on COVID-19 (Credit: ITV)

3. 'The virus lives on mail and letters'

On the contrary, Dr Hilary explained that the virus doesn't live for very long on material like paper.

In fact, he said that "cardboard apparently absorbs the virus">

However, he advised that anyone working for the Royal Mail should wear gloves while working and dispose of them at the end of their shift.

4. 'Coronavirus can be spread via air conditioning'

Currently, there's no evidence to support this.

"There's no evidence that the virus is airborne to the extent that it's circulating in air vents," Dr Hilary said.

"If they've got filters, hopefully your air con will eradicate the virus – depending on the type of air con you've got."

He added that the real risk is people breathing, talking, sneezing coughing within the vicinity of you.

Dr Hilary has been described as the voice of reason when it comes to discussing coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

5. 'Vitamin C helps'

Sadly, this one's not true either.

"There's no evidence to support high doses of vitamin C gives you any benefit at all," Dr Hilary explained. "With this virus, there 's no evidence it makes any difference."

In fact, high doses of vitamin C can actually make you sick!

"It's not recommended," he added.

6. 'Taking the bus is dangerous'

Dr Hilary confirmed that public transport is "risky".

However, if you have no other choice, there are some measures you can take.

"Keep a physical distance on the bus – if it's two metres that's okay," he said. "But wipe down afterwards and wash hands."

7. 'Food deliveries are safe'

There are risks with food being delivered to your home as the virus lives on surfaces.

Dr Hilary stressed that there are steps you can take to minimise the risk though.

"Take the deliveries in, remove packaging, take the food out, wash the food and boil the vegetables – heat will kill the virus," he explained. "Then wash your hands again."

