GMB doctor Hilary Jones explained to viewers the new 111 number rules by the NHS on today’s episode of the breakfast show (Thursday September 17).

It’s hoped that the new rules will make things easier for both hospital staff and patients in the wake of surging coronavirus cases.

What did Dr Hilary Jones say about the new rules?

Dr Hilary is a busy man these days, constantly appearing on the breakfast show to explain the latest news on coronavirus.

This morning he explained why the new trial is good for both patients and NHS staff.

The new rule will see the general public urged to contact 111 if they feel unwell or are experiencing an emergency before they visit A&E.

It’s currently being trialled in parts of the UK, and is expected to be rolled out nationwide in December.

What will the new 111 rules do?

Under the new rules, patients will be asked to give details over the phone of their medical problem.

They will then be ‘triaged’ by an NHS worker before being given a specific time slot to visit their hospital.

Dr Hilary revealed how many people were using A&E departments in hospitals inappropriately.

It’s hoped that this new process will cut the number of people going to A&E needlessly.

Kate Garraway queries the new rule

When co-host Kate Garraway asked whether the new system would confuse patients, Dr Hilary explained further.

“I always thought you only went to A&E when it was a clear emergency anyway, so this feels like another layer to add more confusion,” Kate said.

People will scratch their heads, but actually it does make sense.

Dr Hilary said: “People will scratch their heads, but actually it does make sense.

“People have been using A&E inappropriately quite often.

“There were 14 million people who go to A&E and haven’t seen their GP first or called 111 first, they just go there.

What else did Dr Hilary Jones say?

Also in today’s programme, Dr Hilary said that the public shouldn’t be “complacent” ahead of the autumn and winter.

“We absolutely have no room for complacency,” he said.

“We need to keep this under control because if things get out of hand we’ll definitely be requiring another national lockdown.”

