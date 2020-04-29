Dr Hilary accuses Lorraine Kelly of ‘disgraceful flirting’ with Hollywood guest

Dr Hilary Jones jokingly accused Lorraine Kelly of flirting with a guest on Good Morning Britain today.

Lorraine, 60, was interviewing Hollywood star Richard E. Grant about his new TV series Dispatches From Elsewhere.

During their chat, Lorraine gushed over Hugh Jackman after Richard asked about her having a bit of a crush on him.

Lorraine Kelly was interviewing Hollywood star Richard E. Grant (Credit: ITV)

Richard explained that he has a statue of Barbra Streisand's face in his garden.

Richard asked: "I've heard you have a thing for Hugh Jackman, is that true? Do you have a Hugh Jackman statue in your garden?"

What did Lorraine say?

Lorraine said: "I've not got a Hugh Jackman statue in my garden but that doesn't mean that I wouldn't.

"I'm actually inspired by you. I mean, who doesn't love Hugh Jackman? It's the law, you have to!"

Lorraine called Richard "gorgeous" in the interview (Credit: ITV)

Richard asked: "Which part of Hugh Jackman do you want as a statue?"

Giggling, Lorraine said: "All of it, just all of it. He's gorgeous! Almost as gorgeous as you Richard E. Grant.

"It's fantastic to talk to you."

Almost as gorgeous as you Richard E. Grant.

As the interview came to an end, Dr Hilary had some words for Lorraine.

Lorraine told the doctor: "Isn't he great? I love him."

Dr Hilary replied: "You are a disgraceful flirt!

Dr Hilary Jones jokingly accused Lorraine Kelly of flirting with Richard (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine hit back: "How?! I'm not! I take exception to that!" as Dr Hilary laughed.

Meanwhile on the show, Lorraine apologised after cutting off her interview with Coronation Street star Ian Bartholomew.

As Lorraine tried to end the interview she said: "Ian, thank you so much for joining us this morning. If anyone can work it out, the guys at Corrie will get it sorted thank you so so much."

Ian went to respond saying: "It's been a delight -" before his call was faded and cut completely.

Lorraine said: "Corrie continues tonight at half past seven. Sorry Ian."

