Your Body Uncovered: How old is Dr Guddi Singh? Is she married?

Dr Guddi Singh is back on TV with another hit series, Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway.

The BBC Two series involves the co-hosts using the latest technology to see their patient’s bodies like never before.

As the latest episode of the documentary airs tonight, here’s everything we know about the television doctor.

Dr Guddi Singh is a TV broadcaster and paediatrician (Credit: BBC)

Who is Dr Guddi Singh?

Dr Guddi Singh is a well-known TV medic, who has worked around the world sharing her advice on child and adolescent health and medicine.

She is a Paediatric registrar at East London NHS Foundation Trust.

The medic is also on the executive management team of the Centre for Health and the Public Interest.

She even has a masters in Public Health from Harvard University and has previously worked for the World Health Organisation.

Dr Guddi is a TV broadcaster and has worked with the likes of BBC Two and Channel 4.

Her presenting debut was as the host of BBC Two’s Babies: Their Wonderful World, which was the largest study on child development ever attempted.

The star became a comfort to watch during the coronavirus crisis as she shared her knowledge and advice on many Covid specials.

How old is Dr Guddi Singh?

Dr Guddi Singh likes to keep her personal life private and so her age is currently unknown.

Is Dr Guddi Singh married?

Not much is known regarding Dr Guddi’s relationship status.

The star has remained tight lipped about her personal life and her family.

However, it is speculated that Dr Guddi Singh isn’t married.

Dr Guddi Singh worked on a lot of Coronavirus specials during the pandemic (Credit: BBC)

What has Dr Guddi Singh been in?

Dr Guddi Singh is best known for presenting Trust Me, I’m A Doctor.

The medic joined the show in 2020 for their ninth series.

During the Coronavirus crisis, the TV star came to the rescue and co-hosted two BBC Two Horizon Covid specials.

She also presented Channel 4’s How to Avoid a Second Wave and BBC One’s Why Is Covid Killing People of Colour?.

Dr Guddi’s first time on television was when she presented the BBC Two show Babies: Their Wonderful World.

She also starred in Al-Jazeera’s The Cure.

Dr Guddi Singh still practises as a paediatrician (Credit: ITV)

Does Dr Guddi Singh still practise as a doctor?

Yes. Dr Guddi Singh still practises as a doctor.

She works with children and babies as a paediatrician, but details about the hospital or surgery she works at remain unknown.

The medic’s website states: “Guddi is keen to humanise healthcare and is now researching what the social dimensions of disease and illness might mean for 21st century medicine.”

She is also “the current advocacy lead for the British Association for Child and Adolescent Health and helps to manage the health think-tank, the Centre for Health and the Public Interest (CHPI)”.

Dr Guddi Singh co-hosts Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway (Credit: BBC Two)

What is Dr Guddi Singh doing now?

Now, Dr Guddi Singh is currently a co-host on BBC Two’s Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway.

The show sees the pair use the latest technology to enable patients to take a closer look at their body in an augmented reality.

Patients undergo immersive medical consultations so they can experience a 3D tour of their body and find the root of their problems.

When Your Body Uncovered on?

Your Body Uncovered airs on BBC Two.

The latest episode is out tonight at 8pm.

