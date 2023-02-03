Lorraine Kelly welcomed Dr Amir Khan to her show today (February 3), with the pair raising more than a few eyebrows with viewers watching at home.

Dr Amir was in his surgery as Lorraine welcomed him via video link.

However, it appears viewers weren’t quite expecting him to strip down to a vest and wheel in a giant model of a vagina – but that’s exactly what happened!

Lorraine welcomed Dr Amir to the show today to discuss pelvic floor exercises (Credit: ITV)

Dr Amir causes a stir on Lorraine

The show’s resident GP explained that with age things can start to “sag” into the vagina area if you don’t do your pelvic floor exercises.

Lorraine then asked: “How do you actually do it?I know you’re meant to do it after you have a baby but you have so much else going on.”

Dr Amir insisted that “men need to do it too to combat incontinence” as he talked viewers through the technique.

Too much vagina at 9am #Lorraine.

“Stand with your legs apart and imagine you’re in a lift with the poshest people you’ve ever met and you want to pass wind but you can’t, so you’ve got to use the muscles in your pelvis to hold that wind in.

“Come on Lorraine, do it,” he urged.

“I’m doing it, I’m doing it,” she giggled.

He then wheeled in his giant vagina model and told viewers that holding urine in would tackle “the front part”.

Some viewers declared it was ‘too much for 9am (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

It’s fair to say viewers weren’t expecting a giant model of a vagina as they tucked into their cornflakes.

“Too much vagina at 9am #Lorraine,” said one.

“Good luck explaining this to any pre-schoolers watching #lorraine,” said another.

“Where in God’s name has Doc Amir got that from?” asked another.

“I’m sorry, Dr Amir stripping off and telling you to pop a thumb in your lady parts is not what I expected to be watching over my morning brew!” declared another.

“What the chuff am I watching?!” another commented.

Dr Amir stripped off and then wheeled his vagina model in (Credit: ITV)

Others thought the segment was hilarious, though, and said they wished Dr Amir was their GP.

“Well what have I just tuned into? Holding your flatulence in a lift around posh people! So funny,” said one.

“Loving #DrAmir on #Lorraine explaining how to do our pelvic floor exercises. Said it before but I wish he were my doctor!” declared another.

Read more: Jake Quickenden has his testicles examined live on TV

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.