Dr Amir Khan’s heartbreaking experience that made him ‘re-affirm’ why he became a GP

Dr Amir Khan – host of How To Give Up Sugar (& Lose Weight) on Channel 5 – once revealed how a heartbreaking experience made him "re-affirm" why he became a GP.

Dr Amir Khan on How To Give Up Sugar (& Lose Weight) and his life-affirming experience

Dr Amir is now a household name thanks to stints on GPs Behind Closed Doors and daily ITV magazine show, Lorraine.

Bradford-born Amir is also a practising NHS doctor who is regularly on the front lines.

And, in a recent interview, he opened up about an experience that “re-affirmed” why he became a doctor in the first place.

But on the face of it the experience doesn’t seem like a positive one – in fact, it started off in heartbreaking fashion.

What happened to Amir?

In an interview with the Cyber Geek Girl website, Dr Amir said: “I got to know a family whilst looking after their father with terminal cancer, it was a really sad and drawn out experience.

“Sadly a year later, a child died in the same family.

“I saw them every day for weeks, supporting them and just being there for them,” he continued.

“They wrote me a lovely letter which still gets me very emotional today, but it just re-affirmed why I became a GP in the first place.”

What does Amir do in How To Give Up Sugar?

Now Dr Amir is a popular and trusted face on our television screens.

And now, in tonight’s Channel 5 show How To Give Up Sugar (& Lose Weight), he puts his money where his mouth is.

Dr Amir puts his own health on the line by consuming vast amounts of sugar in an attempt to turn himself into a sugar addict.

He then reveals what this has done to him physiologically and psychologically in a series of revealing diary-cam entries.