Don’t Rock the Boat star Lucy Fallon shows off painful hand injury during filming

Don’t Rock the Boat star Lucy Fallon was covered in cuts and blisters while filming the ITV show.

The former Coronation Street actress, 24, showed off her painful hand injuries on Instagram yesterday (November 2).

Lucy also shared a series of other photos from her time on the trip, including a selfie at sea and a group shot alongside her co-stars.

Lucy Fallon on Don’t Rock the Boat (Credit: ITV)

Don’t Rock The Boat: What did Lucy Fallon say?

Promoting the new series, the soap star wrote: “Well, tonight is the night. Don’t rock the boat, ITV, 9pm EVERY night this week. Lots of laughs, tears and vomit.

“Hold tight the blue crew x @south_shore_uk @itv.”

Despite her injuries, Lucy’s celebrity pals couldn’t wait to see her in action.

Host AJ Odudu commented: “YES GIRL!”

Corrie’s Nicola Thorp wrote: “She’s a babe.”

Fleur East added: “Hold tight!!!”

What is Don’t Rock the Boat about?

Don’t Rock the Boat – hosted by Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu – pushes two celebrity teams to their physical and mental limits as they row the entire length of Britain.

The teams will travel more than 500 gruelling miles in an attempt to win the coastal race.

The actress alongside her ITV co-stars (Credit: ITV)

Lucy Fallon is on the blue team with The Chase‘s Shaun Wallace, former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, YouTuber Joe Weller, athlete Denise Lewis OBE and Love Island’s Jack Fincham.

While on the red team there’s former model Jodie Kidd, singer Fleur East, Olympian cyclist Victoria Pendleton CBE, politician Tom Watson, former Corrie star Craig Charles – aka Corrie’s Lloyd Mullaney – and ex-Emmerdale star Adam Thomas, who played Adam Barton.

Why did Lucy leave Coronation Street?

Lucy left Coronation Street to pursue other projects earlier this year.

She opened up about her decision on This Morning, saying: “It was mainly because Corrie was my first job, I was just at sixth form before Corrie. I’ve not done anything else.

Lucy Fallon is among the celebs taking part in Don’t Rock the Boat (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It kind of got to the point where I’ve been there for five years, I’ve had loads of amazing storylines, and it was kind of now or never.”

However, the star said she’s “keeping her options open” about her future.

Lucy has since landed a part in radio play Sour Hall alongside Dr Who star Pearl Mackie.

The pair play a gay couple who are terrorised by a ghost.

