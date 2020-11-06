Don’t Rock The Boat star Fleur East has opened up about the last conversation she ever had with her late dad.

During the fourth episode of the ITV reality series, aired last night (Thursday, November 5), the former X Factor singer revealed she got to speak to her dad right before he died.

On Don’t Rock The Boat, singer Fleur East spoke about the last conversation she had with her dad (Credit: ITV)

What did Fleur East say about her dad on Don’t Rock The Boat?

Speaking to her fellow red team member Adam Thomas, she said she spoke to her dad on the phone the day before he died.

And Fleur thanked god as she admitted she was usually too busy to speak to her father on the phone, but made time for him on that occasion.

Fleur opened up to her teammate Adam Thomas (Credit: ITV)

She explained, during a night row: “When my dad died, I was like, [bleep]. That came out of nowhere. We really sit here and make plans as if we’re gonna be here forever. It’s like, wow, why am I stressing?

That’s the last thing I said to him. And I was like, thank god.

“Literally the night before he died, he called me and usually I’d be like, ‘Oh dad I don’t have time right now’. I answered, and that’s not like me, you know.”

Adam said: “Imagine if you hadn’t answered that call!”

“I answered and we were chatting and laughing. Like, ‘I love you, Dad. Love you’. That’s the last thing I said to him. And I was like, thank god.”

Fleur revealed on Instagram earlier this year that her dad had died. In a tribute, she wrote: “What a man you were! So young at heart, always living in the moment! Swagger in abundance and such an unforgettable presence.”

The last thing she said to her dad was ‘love you’ (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

On Twitter, viewers have praised Fleur.

One said: “Thank god Fleur had answered that call #dontrocktheboat.”

Another tweeted: “As always I love seeing @FleurEast on #DontRockTheBoat.”

A third put: “Need to say this. @FleurEast what a wonderful, inspirational, beautiful young lady #dontrocktheboat.”

Elsewhere in Thursday’s episode, viewers were in stitches after Jack Fincham took a cheeky swipe at James Cracknell behind his back.

The former Olympic rower, who was helping the blue team, ordered Jack to keep rowing after he got distracted looking at some seals.

Afterwards, speaking out of earshot in the cabin, the Love Island winner had a go at James, fuming: “Who took the jam out of your doughnut, James? He’s lucky I didn’t chuck him overboard.”

