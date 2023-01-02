Dogs in the Wild presenter Chris Packham had a tough relationship with his parents that impacted his childhood growing up.

The star grew up with his mother, father and sister, who is designer Jenny Packham.

He previously revealed that he first fell out with his parents back in 1977 during his teenage years.

At the time, Chris had developed a fondness for alternative music and clothes, and it rubbed his parents up the wrong way.

Dogs in the Wild host Chris Packham on his upbringing

“I had a very fractious relationship with my mum and dad in my teens when I got into punk rock,” Chris told Radio Times.

“After I’d left home, I’d go to my parents’ home just before it got light and my dad and I would drive somewhere, barely speaking.”

He said that “politics” and “religion” were two things he regularly clashed with his parents over.

However, when they weren’t arguing, Chris insisted that they still shared a close bond.

“We would wander around for three or four hours, then I’d go back to wherever I was living.”

It’s not the first time Chris has opened up about having a tumultuous relationship with his mother and father.

‘My parents were never satisfied’

He revealed back in 2016 that his parents were “never satisfied” with his life choices.

Springwatch presenter Chris said that despite their many accomplishments, their parents “never congratulated” them on doing something proactive with their lives.

“My parents were never satisfied with what my sister and I did,” he told The Guardian.

“They never congratulated us. It was tough. But because of our unquenchable desire to try to satisfy them, my sister and I worked incredibly hard. But nothing I’ve ever done has been good enough for me – that was handed on from my parents.”

He went on to confess that in some ways their lack of enthusiasm actually helped to drive him to achieve more.

Chris added: “In a perverse way, I’m extremely grateful to them – unquestionably, they drove me to succeed in life.”

