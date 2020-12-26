Piers Morgan is a household name in the UK, but his career has had so many ups and downs that it all could have gone horribly wrong.

The GMB star, who appears on Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire tonight (Boxing Day), has made a name for himself across the nation.

Where did Piers Morgan go to school?

Piers was born in Surry on March 30th, 1965.

He grew up in the area, and was sent to school at Cumnor House prep between the ages of seven and 13.

He then got his secondary school education at Chailey School in Chail.

After nine months at Lloyds of London, Morgan studied journalism at Harlow College.

Piers Morgan career: How did he get famous?

The TV star, 53, began his career as a journalist or South London News.

He then freelanced at The Sun for a while, and eventually went on to become the editor of the now defunct News of the World.

Then in the late 90s, he bagged himself the role of editor at Daily Mirror.

However, his time at News of the World was later marred by controversy surrounding alleged phone hacking.

An investigation claimed to find that the newspaper had engaged in phone hacking, thought at the time to involve a number of celebrities.

However, in 2011, it was revealed that the phones of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler and victims of the 2005 London bombings had also been hacked.

How did he begin his career in TV?

Piers had his big break in 2006 when he joined the panel of America’s Got Talent.

The following year he starred on the UK version of the show.

ITV were so happy with him that they asked him to sign an exclusive deal with them for TV projects worth £2 million.

Piers starred on the Celebrity Apprentice in the US in 2008. It’s there where he began a decade-long friendship with Donald Trump.

In 2009, he began hosting Piers Morgan: Life Stories.

Then, in 2015, he guest hosted a week’s worth of Good Morning Britain episodes.

Viewers loved him, and ITV made him a permanent host the same year.

During his career, Piers has been subject to thousands of complaints from disgruntled viewers.

In 2019, 950 complained to OfCom when Piers claimed to identify as a “penguin”. His made the bizarre remark came a heated row about gender identity.

