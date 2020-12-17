Does Lidl have a website? Can I do all my Christmas shopping at Lidl?

For Lidl, like all supermarkets, Christmas is the busiest and most important time of the year. So does Lidl have a website?

And can I do all my Christmas shopping at Lidl?

Inside Christmas at Lidl airs at 9pm on C5 on Thursday December 17 2020 and goes behind the scenes of the supermarket chain.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Supermarket Lidl is in the middle of its busiest season. But does Lidl have a website? (Credit: C5)

Does Lidl have a website?

Lidl does not currently have a website.

During the pandemic, many shoppers turned to online shopping.

Lidl explains that it is looking to launch a website in the future.

A spokesperson said: “Our focus remains on our bricks and mortar business, which we see not only as a long term sustainable plan, but as presenting significant growth opportunity.

“Online is something we have been exploring. However we have not yet identified a model that is suitable for our business and our customers in Great Britain.”

Watch this space!

Can I do all my Christmas shopping at Lidl?

In the C5 documentary Inside Lidl at Christmas, the Wynne family attempt to source all their Christmas food, drink and presents from Lidl.

They discover that they can easily buy a locally-sourced turkey from the store, as well as all the trimmings at a competitive price.

Lidl also provide “showstopper” desserts like its chocolate and cherry meringue wreath, expresso martini roulade and gingerbread chocolate house.

The Lidl Christmas pudding also won in a taste test against luxury brand Fortnum & Mason!

The family sourced their tree from the store and decorations, too.

However, they preferred the alcohol from Waitrose (for triple the price), and weren’t too keen on Lidl’s savoury snacks.

Bargain gifts can be bought from the famous “middle aisle”, described as a pick and mix of items.

The Wynne family test products on Inside Christmas at Lidl (Credit: C5)

Inside Lidl at Christmas on C5

The C5 documentary takes a look at how the budget supermarket prepares for Christmas.

Three generations of the Wynne family test Lidl’s festive produce, including a Christmas pudding and Prosecco.

We also discover which supermarket offers the cheapest turkey and trimmings.

The Wynne family then must decide if they’ll swap their usual Tesco shop for Lidl.

