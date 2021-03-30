Jade Thirlwall is competing on Great British Bake Off this year for Stand Up For Cancer.

The Little Mix star will be putting her baking skills to the test in hopes of the coveted Hollywood handshake and Star Baker title.

Before she makes her GBBO debut, we take a look at her rise to fame, boyfriend and more…

How old is Jade Thirlwall?

Jade was born on December 26, 1992.

As of March 2021, she is 28.

Jade is a mega famous pop star (Credit: SplashNews)

Does Jade Thirlwall have a boyfriend?

Jade Thirlwall does indeed have a boyfriend – and they met in 2020 during lockdown.

She is in a relationship with Jordan Stephens, one-half of the hip hop duo Rizzle Kicks.

Jordan, 29, is also a mental health advocate and campaigner.

Jade told The Sun that they’d moved in together during lockdown after just five months of dating.

She said: “It’s the one positive to come out of this, me and Jordan… We are a good match, we are so chilled out, we are horizontal!”

She was previously in a relationship with Jed Elliott for three years. And before that dated Diversity’s Sam Craske.

Jordan Stephens is the boyfriend of Jade Thirlwall.

What is Jade Thirlwall’s net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Jade has a net worth of around £5.8 million.

However, other sites have placed her net worth as closer to £11 million. Wowzers!

Jade has earned millions thanks to being a member of one of the most successful girl groups of all time – Little Mix.

She also owns a bar called South Shields called Arbeia. Located in her home town, it is a trendy cocktail and live music venue, named after the nearby Roman fort.

When did Little Mix win X Factor?

Little Mix won series 8 of X Factor in December 2011. They beat Marcus Collins who came in as a runner-up.

That year the judges were Kelly Rowland, Gary Barlow, Louis Walsh and Tulisa. Little Mix were mentored under Tulisa.

Little Mix before Jesy Nelson left (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Jade said about Jesy?

Jesy Nelson stunned Little Mix fans when she announced she was quitting the band in December 2020.

Jade hasn’t publicly commented on the departure however she posted a cryptic message at the time.

Taking to Instagram she shared a handwritten note written by her boyfriend Jordan.

A lengthy piece, it included: “‘It rarely feels like it, but the pain eases. It fades, It flashes. It curls like the first bit of butter. Melts on the toast. Compliments the heaviness.

Jade on Great British Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

“…Tells you nasty stories. Reminds you of itself. Tricks you into not treating others like you wish you could. Tries to leave. Pretends to leave…

“The deepest cuts are the best ones on the album. They don’t ask for approval. Take longer to love. Pain’s a pallet cleanser. A ticket out of delusion.

“It’s hard when you’re in it but we learn. We grow. It fades. It flashes.”

What has Jade said about Paul Hollywood?

Jade has said she has the hots for Paul Hollywood, 55.

Appearing on the GBBO Stand Up To Cancer special, Jade admits:

“I think I will be a bit starstruck when I see Paul and Prue. I am a proper fan and Paul’s eyes are something else aren’t they?

“I’m getting all hot and bothered.”

When is Jade on Great British Bake Off?

Jade is on Great British Bake Off tonight, Tuesday March 30 at 8pm.

Jade will compete against Stacey Dooley, Katherine Ryan and KSI.

The episode will be available to stream on All4 shortly after it airs.

