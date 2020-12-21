Jack P Shepherd is one of Coronation Street‘s most recognisable actors and many have asked whether he has a girlfriend or not.

Does Jack P Shepherd have a girlfriend?

Jack, full name Jack Peter Shepherd, 32, is currently in a relationship with Hanni Treweek, 31.

She is a former Corrie employee, and has worked as both a Coronation Street storyline writer and researcher.

Jack with his girlfriend Hnani (Credit: SplashNews)

They are believed to have first met at a mutual friend’s wedding and confirmed they were an item in January 2018.

They do not have any children together but in recent interviews they’ve said they’d like to start a family.

Was Jack previously married?

Jack has never been married. But he was engaged to his former long-term partner Lauren Shippey.

They dated between 2002 and 2017. However, she cancelled their marriage plans when she discovered he’d had a one-night stand with sales executive Sammy Milewski.

Jack with his ex-partner Lauren Shippey (Credit; SplashNews)

Does Jack P Shepherd have children?

Jack has three children. He shares daughter Nyla, 11, and son Reuben, seven, with ex Lauren.

He also has a son, Greyson, 10, with Sammy Milewski.

The soap star regularly shares updates on Nyla and Reuben on social media.

However he is not believed to have any relationship with Greyson, who suffers from alternating hemiplegia of childhood (AHP).

He doesn’t like to discuss – which is fair enough!

Jack as David Platt on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

When did Jack P Shepherd first join Coronation Street?

Jack joined Coronation Street in 2000 as David Platt.

The son of Gail Platt, his character was portrayed as somewhat of a problem child for years.

However, in recent years his character has become more nuanced and somewhat mellowed.

In 2008 he won the Best Villain of the Year at the British Soap Awards and in 2018 he took home Best Actor.

Did Jack P Shepherd have a hair transplant?

Jack did have a hair transplant procedure in 2019.

The actor has said on social media that he was lacking in confidence after he noticed his hair was falling out due to stress in his personal life.

And he showed off his the results of his successful procedure on both Twitter and Instagram.

Tweeting in October of last year, he wrote: “9 months it’s been since my hair transplant, I decided to get one as my hair was falling out and it was affecting my mental health to the point where I considered giving up acting and not being in the public eye.”

And good for him!

