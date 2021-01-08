Not Going Out returns on Friday (January 8 2021) on BBC One. But does Bobby Ball appear in the new series of Not Going Out?

The comedian died at the age of 76 in October 2020.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Bobby Ball appeared in the Christmas special of Not Going Out (Credit: BBC One)

How did Bobby Ball die?

Sadly, Bobby died in October 2020 from breathing problems following a positive test for coronavirus.

Bobby died in Blackpool’s Victoria Hospital at the age of 76.

Just months later, he appeared in the festive special of Not Going Out.

He filmed them just weeks before his tragic death.

Does Bobby Ball appear in the new series of Not Going Out?

Lancashire-born Bobby will also appear in the 11th series of Not Going Out, which was also filmed before his death.

He first appears in episode three, which will air on Friday 22 January 2021.

He will also appear in episode five.

Bobby plays Frank in the BBC sitcom, who is the father of comedian Lee Mack’s character.

A synopsis of the series shares: “Over the series, who could possibly predict that for […] Lee’s disaster-magnet dad, Frank, introducing a new girlfriend would immediately raise questions of her intent, or even sanity.”

Funny until the end, Bobby!

A tribute to Bobby Ball went out after the festive edition of Not Going Out in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

What did Lee say about Bobby?

Not Going Out star Lee Mack said of the tragedy: “I’m utterly shocked and devastated to lose my mate Bobby like this.

“I filmed with him just a few weeks ago and he was his usual funny and cheeky self.

“To get to work with one of my childhood comedy heroes was great. But to call him a friend was even better. Rest in peace Bobby.”

What did other stars say about Bobby?

Former EastEnders star Shane Richie said: “Thirty five years ago my hero became my friend.

“You always knew when Bobby was in the room, he could make you laugh and cry with just a look.

“The biggest heart and warmest smile that filled stages everywhere.”

Elsewhere, Jason Manford said: “So heartbroken to read about the passing of comedy legend Bobby Ball.

“Such a hilarious man. The comedy community is a poorer place without him.”

Bobby Ball was last seen as Frank in the festive Not Going Out (Credit: BBC)

Not Going Out series 11

Due to COVID restrictions, the 11th series – announced in 2019 – was postponed until 2021.

On top of the 11th series, a further two series have also been confirmed.

They will air in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

What was Bobby Ball famous for?

Comedy legend Bobby was best known for his double act with pal Tommy Cannon.

They hosted their own ITV show, The Cannon and Ball Show, for nine years between 1979 and 1988.

Bobby went on to star in various sitcoms and dramas including Last of the Summer Wine, Heartbeat, Benidorm and Not Going Out.

In 2005, he took part in the fifth series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Not Going Out returns on Friday January 8 2021 at 9.30pm on BBC One.

