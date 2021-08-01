Sports host Hazel Irvine is a familiar face on BBC TV to anyone who enjoys watching golf and snooker. But many inquisitive fans want to know about her marital status: does she have a husband?

The Scottish broadcaster hails from St Andrews on the east coast of Fife. She read for an MA in History of Art at the University of St Andrews.

She began her career in radio before working as a continuity announcer. Hazel later broke into sports journalism and covered her first Olympics in 1988.

In 1997, she became the youngest-ever presenter of Grandstand aged 32.

Hazel has gone on to be a highly-regarded broadcaster across a number of sporting events, including Wimbledon and World Cups.

Hazel Irvine is on the BBC’s best sports anchors (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Does Hazel Irvine have a husband? Is she married?

According to reports, Hazel, 56, married her long-term boyfriend in Scotland in 2008.

She is quoted as saying it “felt like the right time” for them to get wed.

It is believed the couple live in London and share one daughter, born in 2009.

An unnamed source reportedly told The Sun: “Hazel is really friendly and gets on great with everyone but she keeps her personal life to herself.

“She only talks to close friends about that sort of thing so even people who work with her didn’t know about the wedding until after it happened.”

Hazel Irvine has a husband and one daughter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Hazel Irvine growing up

Hazel has revealed a nice life growing up, telling the Daily Mail: “I had a very happy childhood doing sport and outdoors stuff. My dad, Bill, made this half-size snooker table for my brother and me as kids, and Mum crocheted the pockets!

“My parents still live in Scotland. My mum Norma was a musician and music teacher.”

Is Hazel Irvine in Tokyo?

A popular question for Google – but it seems Hazel may not be in the Japanese capital for her coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

Due to COVID, it is believed the majority of coverage is being conducted in Salford, Manchester.

Hazel is really friendly and gets on great with everyone.

Instead, most of the punditry in the studio has scenes from Tokyo projected in the background.

Commentators are also thought to have mostly stayed in the UK for the Olympics, with some journalists despatched to Japan for interviews with athletes.

Beth Tweddle and Hazel Irvine have been covering gymnastics during the Olympics from Manchester (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What do BBC Olympics viewers think about Hazel Irvine?

Going by social media, Hazel Irvine is clearly one of the most respected sports hosts on the BBC.

One observer recently commented on Twitter: “I reckon you could ask Hazel Irvine for information about the semi-professional handball scene in Lithuania, and she’d confidently pad out two minutes of air time. Just a top class broadcaster.”

Another hailed her: “Love listening to the always excellent Hazel Irvine talking about the gymnastics in the studio. They add so much to the coverage.”

And someone else added: “Hazel Irvine is an elite presenter. #bbc.”

