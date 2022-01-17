Bradley Walsh’s son, Barney Walsh, reportedly has a new girlfriend after finding love.

Barney is known to viewers as one of the stars of hit ITV series Breaking Dad, which returns tonight (January 17).

He travels the world with his dad, The Chase star Bradley, and viewers have come to love watching the pair’s antics together.

Barney also acts and is now a regular on The Larkins too.

Despite being busy with work, Barney has reportedly found the time to invest in a relationship.

Barney Walsh is reportedly dating Stephanie del Valle Diaz (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He recently posed for a sweet snap alongside Miss World 2016 winner, Stephanie Del Valle Diaz.

Stephanie posted the photo with Barney while they were in Portugal.

The model captioned the photo: “Happy Three Kings Day with a beautiful sunset in Portugal, or as we say in Spanish, Happy Tricking Day #travelwithsteph.”

Barney reportedly met the Puerto Rican model when he was hosting a beauty contest a few years ago.

Barney Walsh strikes up romance with Miss World

A source told The Sun: “The couple started out as mates. They’re now very loved-up and recently enjoyed a winter holiday to Portugal.

“They get on really well and know they’re both young in their careers so give each other space to pursue their dreams.

“This is set to be a big year for them.”

The new series of Breaking Dad starring Bradley and Barney Walsh stars tonight on ITV (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Puerto Rican model featured on Barney’s Instagram page after the star had helped to present the 2018 Miss World ceremony.

Subsequently, they both shared selfies of themselves travelling around the world.

Elsewhere, Bradley and Barney star in the fourth season of their show Breaking Dad.

It starts on ITV tonight (January 17).

The father and son duo will embark on a 3,000 mile journey through Europe, visiting Croatia, Denmark, Poland, Sweden and Norway.

ED! has contacted reps for Barney Walsh for comment.

The fourth series of Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad begins on ITV, tonight, at 8pm.

