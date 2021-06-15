Andi Peters is no stranger to life in front of the camera – but what do we know about his private life, and does he have a partner?

A bonafide household name, Andi had a string of high-profile presenting jobs under his belt prior to joining the Good Morning Britain team.

And what you may not know is he also appeared in one of the most successful Disney movies around.

Upon meeting him, the creator of the big-screen hit hand-picked Andi for the part.

Andi Peters hosting Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Which Disney movie does Andi Peters appear in?

Andi was interviewing director John Lasseter for a documentary when he was offered a part in Disney Pixar hit Toy Story 2.

The host recorded the part via a live video link with Pixar because his US work visa didn’t permit him to do voiceover jobs.

His blink and you’ll miss it role as Baggage Handler 1 sees him deliver the line: “There’s a couple more bags coming from the terminal.”

But Andi has previously confessed that despite starring in the popular flick, it isn’t his favourite Disney film. That trophy goes to tear-jerking classic The Lion King.

Read more: Andi Peters takes swipe at Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley

How old is Andi Peters?

Born in Chelsea, London, on 29 July 197o, Andi turned 50 last year and celebrates his 51st birthday next month.

His full name is Andi Eleazu Peters and he was born to Nigerian parents.

Andi attended school in Battersea. He embarked on a television career in 1989 aged just 19.

And celebrated his 50th in style on screen with a slice of cake!

Andi celebrating his 50th birthday with a cake on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What other TV shows has Andi appeared on?

Andi started his career as a continuity announcer for Thames Television in 1988 before getting his big break with the BBC in 1989.

He began presenting the Broom Cupboard on CBBC alongside his puppet co-host Ed The Duck and fellow hosts Phillip Schofield and Andy Crane.

In 1993, after four years on the show, Andi moved on to the coveted Saturday morning slot where he hosted Live and Kicking alongside Emma Forbes and John Barrowman.

When that role finally came to end, Andi moved to rival channel LWT and subsequently to Channel 4 where took some time to work behind the scenes as a commissioning editor for youth and children’s programmes.

Andi Peters with Live and Kicking co-hosts John Barrowman and Emma Forbes (Credit: ITV)

The popular presenter has also racked up producer credits for big name shows including The Noise, The O-Zone, Top Of The Pops and Shipwrecked.

Since 2014, Andi has hosted the competition slots on Good Morning Britain and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

He then moved to his current role at GMB which gained him further popularity, partly due to his rapport with former host Piers Morgan.

Andi Peters on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Does Andi Peters have a partner?

Andi has always remained very tight-lipped about his private life.

As far as we know, he has never been married.

He did confirm he was single back in 2016, but aside from that his private life has remained behind closed doors.

Read more: What do all the GMB hosts earn?

What is Andi’s net worth?

His long career has led to Andi accumulating quite a substantial wealth.

The host reportedly has a current net worth of approximately £3.1 million.

Leave a comment on our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.