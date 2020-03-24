This Morning doctor warns coronavirus rules may get stricter

A doctor on This Morning has warned the UK lockdown could get stricter before Boris Johnson relaxes the rules.

During a speech to the nation on Monday, March 23, the Prime Minister announced a three-week lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday's edition of the daytime show, Dr Phillipa joined Dr Zoe to discuss the lockdown news.

Dr Phillipa said the UK lockdown could get stricter on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronavirus: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield 'worried' after This Morning boss goes into isolation

Host Phillip Schofield asked: "How long do you think before we start seeing some sort of improvement?"

Dr Phillipa replied: "I think we are at least looking at two or three weeks. The act of improvement at that point is not a decrease, it's that our numbers stay the same.

My colleagues and I would be surprised if rules got relaxed.

"That is in our really good case scenario.

"The Prime Minister said he was going to review in three weeks time but my colleagues and I would be extraordinary surprised if rules got relaxed in three weeks.

"It’s possible that they will get stricter before they get relaxed."

'Every single person in the country has the opportunity to save people's lives'



Dr Phillipa discusses how to get this message across to children.



More guidance on talking to young children about coronavirus 👉 https://t.co/sJC0QtNrzz #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/9FkTVPW8Sg — This Morning (@thismorning) March 24, 2020

It comes hours after Boris addressed the nation and urged millions of Brits to stay home.

He said in the speech: "We're seeing the devastating impact of this invisible killer. You must stay at home."

Explaining the four reasons we can only leave home for, he continued: "Shopping, one hour of exercise a day, any medical need or to provide care to elderly and, travel to and from work where absolutely necessary.

"These are the only reasons you should be leaving home."

The new measures will see the closure of all shops aside from supermarkets, food stores and pharmacies. Playgrounds, churches and libraries will also shut down.

Boris Johnson has enforced a three-week UK lockdown (Credit: BBC)

Read more: UK lockdown explained as the government introduces latest coronavirus measures

All ceremonies – including weddings and baptisms – have been halted. However, funerals will go ahead.

Boris also issued a warning to Brits about how the NHS will struggle to cope if people continue to ignore the guidelines.

He said: "It’s vital to slow the spread of the disease to protect the NHS's ability to cope and save more lives."

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of the new restrictions.