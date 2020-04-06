Doctor warns UK deaths will keep rising as coronavirus ‘peak’ will hit within next 10 to 14 days

A doctor has warned the UK coronavirus death toll will continue to rise on This Morning.

Dr Sineh Khemka appeared on Monday's show (April 6) to discuss the latest coronavirus news.

Dr Sineh warned it could be another two weeks until the lockdown measures "really come into effect".

The doctor gave his views on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did he say on This Morning?

He said: "We have hope. We think it's going to plateau over the next seven to 10 days.

"Matt Hancock has said that Easter Sunday should be the peak but we don’t know.

"My professional opinion is that we will see the peak happening in the next 10 to 14 days.

"After that, the social distancing and isolation measures put in place will really come into effect."

Matt Hancock criticised Brits still flouting Government advice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: "But it comes with a caveat, which is the death rate is still going up. We haven’t seen a peak yet.

"The tragedy is that will continue to rise and we are just going to have to take every day as it comes."

It comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the coronavirus pandemic could peak this Easter weekend.

When asked about reports it could peak on Easter Sunday (April 12), Mr Hancock told Sky News: "I defer to the scientists on the exact predictions.

"I’m not going to steer you away from that. That is one perfectly possible outcome."

He also criticised Brits still flouting Government advice to stay away from parks and beaches.

#Coronavirus: "If you don’t want us to have to take the step to ban exercise of all forms outside of your own home then you’ve got to follow the rules," says Health Secretary Matt Hancock#Marr https://t.co/nyk2HWcZ39 pic.twitter.com/z7SbHjSvm6 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 5, 2020

What did he say?

He said: "To the very small minority who are continuing to flout the guidance - you are putting others lives at risk and you are putting yourself in harms way.

"We are crystal clear in the guidance what people should or shouldn't do.

"This is not a request, it's a requirement. People need to follow it."

Mr Hancock admitted he finds it "quite unbelievable" that people are still ignoring the advice.

