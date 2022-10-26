Doc Martin: Who plays Arthur Collins? How old is Rupert Graves?

Rupert Graves has joined the cast of Doc Martin for the final episode of the last ever series.

While we’re devasted to see Doc Martin hang up his stethoscope for good, we’re looking forward to seeing silver fox, Rupert Graves, be a part of the series.

And it looks as though Rupert’s character might be Martin’s last ever patient!

So, who is Rupert Graves and how old is he?

Rupert Graves starred in A Room with a View (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Rupert Graves?

Rupert Graves is a British film and TV actor.

Rupert is known for his roles in A Room with a View, Maurice and The Madness of King George.

From 2010 to 2017 he also starred as DI Lestrade in the BBC television series Sherlock.

Rupert’s first job after leaving school was actually as a circus clown.

But he later went on to appear in more than 25 films and 35 television productions.

Rupert has also appeared on stage.

In 2000, Rupert starred in a play called The Caretaker alongside Michael Gambon.

The opening night of the play was also where he met his wife for the first time.

Rupert Graves plays Arthur Collins in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Arthur Collins in Doc Martin?

Rupert Graves plays Arthur Collins in the final episode of Doc Martin.

Arthur Collins is a newcomer to Portwenn who just moved from London.

Arthur is Doc Martin’s final patient as he comes to see the doctor after injuring his arm.

However, things suddenly get worse for Arthur after he accidentally injects himself with a cow vaccine on his farm.

How old is Doc Martin star Rupert Graves?

Rupert Graves was born on 30 June 1963.

This means that the actor is 59 years old.

Rupert Graves is married to Suzanne Graves (Credit: Splash News)

Is Doc Martin star Rupert Graves married?

Rupert Graves is married to Suzanne Graves.

The pair met for the first time at the opening night for Rupert’s play The Caretaker.

Since then, the couple married in 2001 and have been together for 21 years.

They also have five children together.

Speaking to What To Watch, Rupert revealed how me manages to juggle being an actor with being a father of five children.

He said: “It’s been tough on my wife because I worked non-stop last year. Every day in my house is certainly lively.

“I’d like to put a video camera in my hall just to show you what it’s like getting five children – aged four to 11 – washed, fed and dressed without ending up with their pants on their head!”

What is Rupert Graves doing now?

Now, Rupert Graves has recently joined the cast of the limited series Washington Black.

Washington Black is a nine-part drama series based on Esi Edugyan’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The series will follow the adventures of George Washington, an 11-year-old boy on a Barbados sugar plantation, who must flee after a shocking death threatens to upend his life.

The actor will be starring alongside Ernest Kingsley Jr, Sterling K. Brown and Tom Ellis.

Rupert will play Mr. Groff, a British scientist who travels to Nova Scotia with his daughter after fleeing from London.

Rupert Graves plays DI Lestrade in BBC’s Sherlock (Credit: Splash News)

What has Doc Martin star Rupert Graves been in?

In 2017, Rupert starred alongside Julia Stiles in the Sky series Riviera.

In the series, he played Gabriel Hirsch who works in an art restitution and hires Georgina to help him find some lost artwork.

Talking about Gabriel and Georgina’s relationship in the series, Rupert told Wonderland magazine: “Gabriel and Georgina are both outsiders in the mega wealthy world of Riviera.

“Georgina runs towards danger and Gabriel is willing to run with her. Not with so much relish, but I think they both get off on the thrill.”

Rupert also featured opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in BBC’s Sherlock.

The actor played DI Lestrange who was an inspector who often required Sherlock Holmes’ assistance with cases.

DI Lestrange worked with Sherlock for more than five years and the pair had quite a close bond.

In the episode The Empty Hearse, Lestrade even surprised a resurrected Sherlock by giving him a hug.

Talking about the scene, Rupert told Digital Spy: “There’s nothing really like those moments.

“But I’m always happiest when Lestrade is being a copper. That’s the way that I approached the part at first. I tried to make him a real copper and that’s why I particularly like these stories as well.”

Other credits include the BBC miniseries The War of the Worlds and an episode of McDonald & Dodds.

He is also known for his acclaimed feature roles in A Room with a View, Maurice and Death at a Funeral.

Was Rupert Graves in The Last Tango In Halifax?

Rupert joined the cast of Last Tango In Halifax back in 2014.

The actor played Gary Jackson in the third season of the show.

Speaking to What To Watch, Rupert said that his character on the show was a “real go-getter”.

He revealed: “Gary’s a real go-getter, who’s crashed into this lovely family like a whirlwind.

“Unfortunately, Gary’s energy is very unsettling, and I think everyone’s becoming overwhelmed by his constant need to be part of them.”

Read more: Doc Martin series 10 on ITV1: When is the last episode of Doc Martin?

Doc Martin series 10 episode 8 will air on Wednesday, October 26 at 9pm on ITV.

Are you enjoying the final series of Doc Martin? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.