Doc Martin on ITV1: Will Doc Martin and Louisa get divorced?

Doc Martin and his wife Louisa (Caroline Catz) have always had what most people would consider a tumultuous relationship, with some viewers wondering over the years whether they will get divorced.

And, as we left them with a bombshell cliffhanger at the end of Doc Martin season 9, it was clear their future would be challenging.

Louisa revealed she was pregnant with their second child, while the Doc announced he was quitting medicine.

But will these changes in their lives cause ructions or will it bring them closer together?

Let’s take a look back over their relationship and assess their chances…

Caroline Catz and Martin Clunes as Louisa and Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

How did Doc Martin and Louisa meet?

Of course, the first meeting between Martin Ellingham (Martin Clunes) and Louisa was awkward.

They were both on a plane and she noticed a strange man staring at her – it turned out to be Martin inspecting her closely, suspecting she had glaucoma.

Funnily enough, that didn’t leave a great first impression!

They next met in Portwenn, where Louisa lived – as the Doc had visited for a job interview.

Suffice to say, when they bumped into each other again, they weren’t thrilled – but to viewers it was pretty obvious there was some chemistry.

Martin decided to accept a job in the village and more slighty awkward encounters with the enchanting Louisa followed.

Louisa – who’d warmed to the blunt but brilliant GP – invited Martin to a local dance – but he turned her down.

By the end of the series, however, they had really begun to appreciate the good in each other.

Both are very caring of others – even if they show it in very different ways!

They shared their first kiss in the back of a taxi but Martin killed the moment by telling her she needed mouthwash.

Charming!

How did Doc Martin and Louisa get together?

In Season 2, Louisa’s ex-boyfriend Danny returned to Portwenn and it looked as though all hope for the Doc was lost.

Danny was all charm and good looks while Martin… well!

However, it turned out the ex was a massive wrong ‘un – Louisa eventually saw through him and kicked him into touch.

Martin, who’d been hovering in the background, took his chance to tell Louisa he had feelings for her.

They got together, but then split up for a while as Louisa couldn’t handle Martin’s apparently unfeeling personality.

But when he told Louisa he couldn’t live without her, a very welcome marriage proposal followed.

Of course they still weren’t destined for Happily Ever After.

It took a long time before Martin and Louisa married (Credit: ITV)

Wedding bells in Doc Martin

For starters, they called off their wedding in Season 3 after a series of bad omens – not least the drunken vicar ending up in hospital!

As Season 4 began, Martin was a single man again after the couple had been unable to make things work, with Louisa having chosen to move away.

The Doc decided his time in Portwenn was done and applied for a job back in London.

But then Louisa appeared – looking very pregnant, and declaring she wanted to raise the baby by herself.

Doc Martin has tried to open up more over the years (Credit: ITV)

When was Doc Martin and Louisa’s son born?

In season 5, when their son James Henry arrived, however, Martin really stepped up to his responsibilities as a father – of a fashion – and they decided to become a proper family.

There was a second attempt at a wedding in Season 6, and this time it went ahead relatively smoothly.

But on the honeymoon, the newlyweds were set upon by a gunman!

After surviving that ordeal, their relationship hit another bump in the road when Martin’s manipulative mother Margaret arrived.

Louisa had enough of the Elllinghams and packed up to visit her mum in Spain with the baby.

Of course the Doc was devastated, but of course he wouldn’t admit it!

With the beginning of Season 7, Doc Martin fans were really fearing Louisa might divorce her difficult husband.

She came back to Portwenn, but they lived apart while Martin underwent therapy – excruciating for him and viewers!

By Season 8 they were back together again and their marriage was pretty plain sailing – so much so that in Season 9 they decided to try for another baby.

And the cliffhanger of that series was Louisa announcing she was pregnant!

Louisa and the Doc have a new daughter in Season 10 (Credit: ITV)

Will Doc Martin and Louisa be happy in season 10?

As Season season 10 begins, Doc Martin and Louisa have welcomed their baby daughter, Mary Elizabeth, a sister for four-year-old James Henry.

With Louisa pursuing her new career as a child counsellor in his old surgery, the Doc is left literally holding the baby.

He’s also indulging in his hobby of repairing clocks on the kitchen table.

But it’s not enough. He really wants his old job back – but will he be allowed to practise medicine again?

And would he and Louisa be able to juggle two demanding careers and two very small and very energetic children? Time will tell!

Doc Martin Series 10 begins Wednesday, September 7 on ITV1.

