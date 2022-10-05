Doc Martin on ITV: Is Martin Clunes character Doc Martin autistic?

As Doc Martin returns to ITV1 for its 10th and final season, a popular Google search – Is Doc Martin autistic? – is spiking again.

Martin Clunes, who has portrayed the popular character for almost two decades, has shared his thoughts on this topic.

Caroline Catz and Martin Clunes as Louise and Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Read More: Doc Martin: How to watch all previous series for free

Martin Clunes addresses Doc Martin autism curiosity

Martin Clunes has been asked whether his character is on the autism spectrum.

He previously shared that “lots of people say that Doc Martin is Aspergic or something to some degree – which yes, I think he is”.

The actor added: “He’s clearly wired the way he’s wired, but growing up being loathed by both your parents is going to leave a footprint.

“That’s why he’s so dysfunctional with relationships, because there are gaps in his make-up.

“There’s a sad little boy in there that comes out a lot, and that’s what a lot of that frowning is.”

Actor Joe Absolom, who has played Al Large since 2004, has said: “The Doctor is slightly autistic, probably, on the spectrum.”

Dame Eileen Atkins who stars in the show as Martin’s aunt Ruth Ellingham, a retired forensic psychiatrist, agrees with her co-stars.

She’s said: “He’s unable to connect with people. He just can’t understand why people can’t just take the truth, in a rather rough manner.”

Has the show confirmed Doc Martin’s autism?

In one episode of the ITV1 show, a character playing a psychologist told Doc Martin he was on the autism spectrum.

Doc Martin has some markers for autism in some people: he struggles socially, makes unusual facial expressions, has his ‘special interests’ in medicine and clocks, lacks a social filter and is extremely intelligent.

Martin Clunes has played Doc Martin since 2004 (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Why is Doc Martin ending? Series 10 will be final run of Martin Clunes ITV comedy drama

Doc Martin’s upbringing

Some fans argue that his characterisation is much more to do with his upbringing, than being autistic.

Viewers know he had harsh and unloving parents.

As Eileen Atkins has previously added: “If your parents have been very cold towards you and just factual, then that’s very hard for you to grow up being – ‘loving’ is too strong a word – an affectionate person.”

Fans believe Doc Martin offers good representation

One fan commented on social media: “Doc Martin is one of the only decent depictions of an autistic person.

“He’s absurdly competent in a few narrow areas, awkward and uncomfortable in everything else.

“Not de-sexualised, but at the same time the whole thing makes him uncomfortable.”

Another fan on Twitter praised: “One of my favourite characters, Doc Martin displays a lot of autistic characteristics.

“He has a huge problem showing emotion, is influenced by logic, and sticks to a routine.

“He is very straightforward, and doesn’t try to protect people’s feelings.”

Of course, these characteristics do not apply to everyone who has ASD.

When will the final season air?

Doc Martin will end its 10th and final season this autumn, followed by a final Christmas special.

A documentary, named Doc Martin: A Celebration will also air after the final season.

Doc Martin series 10 will air in the autumn of 2022 on ITV1.

Is Doc Martin autistic? What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.