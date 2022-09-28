Doc Martin on ITV1: Who plays Mrs Irene Moore? Is actress Lesley Nicol married?

Many TV viewers may recognise Downton Abbey’s iconic chef, Lesley Nicol, in tonight’s episode of Doc Martin.

The actress joins the cast of Doc Martin series 10 and plays Mrs Irene Moore, a local widower who’s taken up a sentimental hobby.

Lesley’s new character also shares an emotional interaction with Mrs Tishell as the pair bond over losing their husbands.

So get your tissues at the ready.

Lesley Nicol is a British actress who’s worked in many TV and films, and she’s even recently written her own one-woman show.

But what’s she been in before and who is her husband?

Here’s what everything you need to know!

Lesley Nicol plays the kind-hearted but stern chef, Beryl Patmore, in the ITV drama Downton Abbey (Credit: Cover Images)

Who plays Mrs Irene Moore in Doc Martin?

In episode 4 of Doc Martin (Wednesday September 28 2022), we are introduced to Mrs Irene Moore.

Lesley Nicol portrays the new character.

Mrs Irene Moore is a recently-widowed woman who enjoys cold-water swimming.

Rather her than us!

However, Irene becomes devastated when Doc Martin (Martin Clunes) advises her not to enjoy her hobby again until they’ve ruled out the cause of her migraines.

Mrs Irene Moore later shares a sweet moment with Mrs Tishell, who tells her to listen to the Doc.

But Irene confesses that swimming is when she feels closest to her late husband.

Who is Lesley Nicol?

Lesley Nicol is a British actress and three-time SAG Award winner.

The TV star is best known for her role as the loveable Beryl Patmore in the ITV drama series Downton Abbey.

And besides working in TV, Lesley Nicol is a well-respected theatre actress.

Lesley co-starred as Rosie in the West End production of Mamma Mia!, and played Auntie Annie in East is East.

She also reprised her role as Auntie Annie in the BAFTA award-winning film version of the play, as well as the sequel West is West.

Recently, Lesley wrote her own one-woman show called How the Hell Did I Get Here?

The autobiographical musical tells her journey from childhood to her Downton Abbey fame.

Lesley Nicol plays recently-widowed Mrs Irene Moore in Doc Martin series 10 episode 4 (Credit: ITV)

What has Doc Martin star Lesley Nicol been in?

Lesley Nicol has enjoyed a hugely successful career in films and TV.

The actress is famous for her role as Beryl Patmore in Downton Abbey, and the film of the same name.

She also starred in the second feature film Downton Abbey: A New Era which was released this year.

In the series, Beryl Patmore is the cook who runs the kitchens in the Crawley household and is forever ordering about Daisy Mason, her young assistant cook.

She’s also seen as a motherly figure to most of the cooking staff.

But while she is kind-hearted and warm to her staff, she can also be very stern!

In 1988, Lesley Nicol took on the role of Mrs Beaver in the BBC adaptation of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

She then went on to play the Queen Giant in The Silver Chair in 1990.

Lesley has also starred as Henrietta Beecham in the ITV drama Beecham House alongside Tom Bateman.

She’s also made multiple appearances in The Catch, where she played the matriarch of a London gangland family.

Fans might also be able to spot Lesley in the hit Amazon Prime series The Boys alongside Karl Urban, Antony Starr and Jack Quaid.

Other roles include Winsome Witch in Jellystone, Fairy Godmother in Goldie and Bear, and Sister Kate Worswick in Staying Alive.

Lesley Nicol’s husband David Keith Heald sadly passed away in May 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

Is Doc Martin guest star Lesley Nicol married?

Lesley Nicol married spiritual healer David Keith Heald in 2007.

The pair were happily married for 15 years and lived together in West London.

Talking about her relationship with her husband, Lesley previously told the Daily Mail: “It’s a good partnership.

“I met him through a friend and we just hit it off.

“He’s a martial artist and he does lots of spiritual stuff like Reiki. But he is interested in our world.”

Tragically, Lesley was left heartbroken when her husband passed away in May this year.

In a statement, Lesley’s agent Paul told The Sun: “I would like to confirm the passing of Lesley’s beloved husband David Heald, known to all his wonderful friends as Da’arboth.

“Da’arboth was an amazing, unique and inspirational man who was always at Lesley’s side ‘her warrior’.

“We are processing this unexpected turn of events and Lesley would like to thank everyone for their loving and kind messages of support.”

How old is Lesley Nicol and where is she from?

Lesley Nicol was born on August 07 1953 in Manchester.

The actress is currently 69 years of age.

British actress Lesley Nicol has an estimated net worth of £2 million (Credit: Cover Images)

How much is Doc Martin guest star Lesley Nicol worth?

According to Taddlr, Lesley Nicol has amassed a lot since her success on Downton Abbey.

The actress has an estimated net worth of a hefty £2 million.

Was Lesley Nicol in Heartbeat?

Heartbeat has had some huge names guest star in the show over the years, including Lesley.

Lelsey appeared in five episodes of the series from 1994 to 2008, playing a variety of different roles.

One of them included Rita Stirling who appeared in three episodes.

Rita Stirling was a village local who helped Kate on her return from hospital with her baby, before she sadly died after being diagnosed with cancer.

Doc Martin episode 4 series 10 airs on ITV1 on Wednesday September 28 2022 at 9pm.

