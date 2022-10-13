Doc Martin on ITV1: Everything we know about series 10

Doc Martin ends its 18-year run with its final ever season this autumn – but what is season 10 about, and how many episodes is it?

Here’s everything we know, including who is in the cast and what the final series is about.

Season 10 will be the last for Doc Martin (Credit: ITV)

What is the first episode of Season 10 about?

At the end of the last series, the Doc decided, after having his medical career scrutinised by the General Medical Council because of his blood phobia, that he would resign from being Portwenn’s GP.

This final series sees Doc Martin making efforts to overcome his phobia, and beginning to question whether he made the right decision about resigning.

He and Louisa have also welcomed a baby daughter, Mary Elizabeth, a sister for four-year-old James Henry.

With Louisa pursuing her new career as a child counsellor in his old surgery, the Doc is left literally holding the baby, and indulging his hobby of repairing clocks on the kitchen table.

But does he really want his old job back?

In other stories in Port Issac, Morwenna has to find herself new employment with the local estate agent and finds herself not getting along with her new boss.

Ruth meets Louisa’s father for the first time, but immediately becomes very suspicious of him.

Doc Martin’s final season begins this September (Credit: ITV)

When does the final season of Doc Martin start?

Season 10 of Doc Martin begins with the first episode on Wednesday September 07 2022 at 9pm on ITV.

It continues each Wednesday for 10 episodes.

The series will end with a Christmas special this December.

Are you excited for the final series of Doc Martin (Credit: ITV)

Who returns from the cast for the final season?

The full cast will return for the 10th and final season including Martin Clunes as Dr Martin Ellingham and Caroline Catz as Louisa.

Ian McNeice returns as Bert Large, as does John Marquez as PC Penhale.

Jessica Ransom will play Morwenna Newcross for the final time, as well as Joe Absolom as Al Large.

Also returning are Selina Cadell as Mrs Tishell, Angela Curran as Caitlin, and Eileen Atkins as Ruth Ellingham.

The final season features some exciting guest stars! (Credit: ITV)

Who will guest star in the final season?

The guest stars in the series include Fay Ripley, David Hayman, Ben Miller and Lesley Nichol.

Hermione Norris, Kenneth Cranham and Rupert Graves will also star.

How many episodes are there in season 10 of Doc Martin?

There are 10 episodes in total in the 10th and final season of Doc Martin.

There will also be a Christmas special and a documentary about the filming of the show that will air after the series.

The documentary will give fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of filming the final series of the show.

Doc Martin returns for its final season on ITV on Wednesday September 07 2022 at 9pm.

So, are you excited for the final season? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.