Is Doc Martin coming back? Latest updates on new series

Doc Martin series nine ended on an explosive cliffhanger.

Ever since the season finale in November, fans have been demanding answers in the form of more episodes.

But will ITV deliver more drama? Is Doc Martin coming back?

Here's everything you need to know ...

Fans have called on ITV for Doc Martin series 10 (Credit: ITV)

Is Doc Martin coming back?

Doc Martin is coming back for series 10.

The news was confirmed by the show's director Nigel Cole at the Cornwall Film Festival earlier this year.

He said: "There will be a series ten. We’re working on it. It’s official, we are doing it."

Of course, due to the coronavirus lockdown, television shows have had to halt production.

This means series ten is likely to be broadcast later than ITV had originally planned at the end of the year.

Doc Martin series 9 ended on a huge cliffhanger (Credit: ITV)

What has Martin Clunes said about series 10?

Martin has starred in the show as Dr Martin Ellingham since it first launched back in 2004.

Although he loves the role, he admitted that series 10 will most likely be his last.

During an interview with I Heart British TV, he said h'd "probably retire" after next filming next season.

He added: "[Actors] ought to [retire]. But yeah, I’ll see what happens. I’ve reached an age where I’m just as happy not working.

"I do spend a lot of time in the garden and hanging out with my dogs and riding my horses and what have you. I’m just as happy not working.

"But I do like what I do."

How did Doc Martin series 9 end?

Last series, Martin was under investigation by the General Medical Council.

The finale saw surgeon Bernard Newton (Tom Conti) arrive in Portwenn to assess the doctor and his practice.

In a devastating blow, he was told that he had failed, forcing Martin to resign.

He anxiously braced himself to return home and tell his wife Louisa (Caroline Catz) the news.

But when he got to the house, she had even bigger news – Louisa is pregnant.

Series 9 then ended leaving fans with more questions than ever.

Luckily, it looks like there's a tonne of answers coming in season 10, so watch this space.

Doc Martin series nine is on ITV, Tuesdays at 7pm.

