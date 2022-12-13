A trailer for the Doc Martin Christmas special has been released by ITV today.

Martin Clunes is back as the nation’s favourite grumpy medic, and now ITV has given fans a sneak peek of the episode.

The beloved TV drama first hit screens in 2004 before coming to an end earlier this year with series 10.

However, Martin will make one final appearance as the doctor over the festive period.

In the final episode, Martin and his wife Louisa (Caroline Catz) decided to stay in Cornwall instead of relocating to London.

They made the decision after a near-fatal accident prompted the Doc to reconsider his priorities.

In the new 30-second teaser, the Doc makes seemingly futile attempts to make it back to his hometown in time for Xmas festivities.

Martin Clunes will star in the Doc Martin Christmas Special (Credit: ITV)

What happens in the Doc Martin Christmas Special?

In the Xmas special, Martin orders a Christmas grotto to close down because he fears Santa has something contagious.

While awaiting the results of the tests to find out why Leonard (Santa, played by Ron Cook) is so itchy, the Doc tells him he cannot be Santa until they have the diagnosis.

Louisa takes matters into her own hands, and with the help of the village arranges a Christmas parade, but not without its challenges.

Sadly, Parish councilor Agatha Higgins (Emma Amos), objects to the plan because the event doesn’t meet certain requirements.

However, Louisa tries to change her mind by inviting her to their parade meeting.

Meanwhile, Agatha begins to get in the Christmas spirit when she guesses the weight of the turkey, but before she can confirm the parade can go ahead, she trips and hits her head on the floor. As a result, an ambulance is called.

Elsewhere, Martin is called out to see Leonard (Santa) following an accident. To make matters worse, he is anaemic and cannot afford to lose any blood.

“Will you be back in time for the parade?” Louisa asks Martin desperately in the trailer.

Her concerns seem valid, as when Martin is driving to Leonard’s house the weather gets worse and he ends up in a car accident.

This causes him to hallucinate about his mother (Claire Bloom), prompting some of his own parenting concerns. Eventually, he makes it to Leonard’s house and after recovering from the cold, he treats Leonard.

It will be the last outing for the character (Credit: ITV)

“The only way you could run their Christmas is by not being there,” Leonard later tells Martin.

Leonard confides in Martin about the death of his wife and why he celebrates Christmas.

As a result, he challenges Martin to do the same and embrace the festive season.

What does the cast say about the special?

Meanwhile, the special was filmed all the way back in February.

Caroline Catz, who plays Louisa Ellingham, told ITV1: “To be there in February and to make February look like Christmas, when we had just all just packed away our own Christmas decorations was quite strange.

“It was beautiful to see it all lit up with Christmas decorations everywhere.

“I guess it was a bit puzzling for the tourists. Suddenly there were Christmas decorations hanging from all lamp posts and the shop windows were dressed.”

The special will also see Ian McNeice and Joe Absolom reprise their roles as father-and-son duo Bert and Al Large.

Elsewhere, Jessica Ransom will be back as receptionist Morwenna Newcross.

Meanwhile, Martin recently spoke to GMB about the special episode.

He teased: “We have some great story lines for the new series, and for the Christmas special, which I hope Doc Martin fans will love.

“I shall miss Cornwall, and all the lovely people we have worked with. But it is the right time to say farewell to the Doc, and Portwenn.”

The Doc Martin Christmas special will air on ITV1 on Christmas Day at 9.05 pm.

