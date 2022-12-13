Doc Martin cast: Who will guest star in the Christmas special?

The cast of Doc Martin will be returning to our screens one last time for the Christmas special episode.

The show will see a lot of the current cast return to Portwenn, including Martin Clunes as the grumpy doc and Caroline Catz as his long-suffering wife Louisa.

But the festive episode – airing on Christmas Day – is also set to feature some guest stars and you might recognise them!

So who are the guest stars joining the cast in the Doc Martin Christmas special?

Actor Ron Cook will play Leonard in the Christmas special (Credit: ITV)

Doc Martin cast: Ron Cook will play Santa

Ron Cook will be playing Leonard, aka Santa, in the festive episode.

In the episode, Leonard dresses up as Santa for the children in the Christmas Grotto.

However, Martin is forced to shut down the Grotto as he fears that Leonard might have something contagious.

The doc tells Leonard that he cannot play Santa until they have the diagnosis, which upsets the children.

Ron Cook is a British actor who’s had an active career in the film and TV industry since the 1970s.

Ron never planned on being an actor until his headmaster called him into his office one day and told him to pursue a career in acting.

Speaking to What’s On Stage, Ron said: “My headmaster called me into his office one day to ask me what I was going to do when I left school.

“He said: ‘Have you ever thought of being an actor?’

“He told me about a place in London which did a teaching course but was also a very good drama school. So I applied and got it. I’d never thought about being an actor so I was very lucky.”

On stage, Ron played alongside Jude Law in the play Henry V in 2013.

He was also nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for his role in Juno and the Paycock at the Donmar Warehouse.

Ron then went on to have guest roles in the popular TV shows Doctor Who, Silent Witness and Death in Paradise.

In 2019, Ron played Borch Three Jackdaws in The Witcher.

Following that, he portrayed Stan Sturgess in the three part BBC drama The Salisbury Poisonings.

Ron also played the role of the Wise Owl in the show Inside No.9.

Actress Claire Bloom will return to Doc Martin as Martin’s mother (Credit: Splash News)

Claire Bloom will be back as Doc Martin’s mother

Claire Bloom will return as Doc Martin’s mother, Margaret Ellingham.

Margaret has appeared in Doc Martin many times before and she will be back in the series one last time for Christmas.

Claire Bloom is an actress who’s known for her roles in A Streetcar Named Desire, A Doll’s House and Long Day’s Journey into Night.

Her first-ever film role was in the 1948 film The Blind Goddess.

In 1952, she was then chosen by Hollywood film star Charlie Chaplin to co-star alongside him in Limelight.

She later went on to play Jill Peters in The Bill and Queen Mary in The Kings’s Speech.

Claire has also made appearances in Midsomer Murders and Doctor Who.

The cast of Goodnight Sweetheart – including Emma Amos – reunited in 2016 (Credit: BBC)

Emma Amos will play Agatha Higgins

Emma Amos will be taking on the role of Agatha Higgins in the Christmas special.

Agatha Higgins is a parish councillor who objects Emma’s plans to organise a Christmas lantern parade.

Louisa tries to change her mind by inviting her to their parade meeting and Agatha starts to warm up to the idea after guessing the weight of the turkey correctly.

However, before she can confirm that the parade can go ahead, she trips and hits her head on the floor and an ambulance has to be called.

Emma Amos is an actress who rose to fame playing Yvonne Sparrow in the sitcom Goodnight Sweetheart.

Since then, she has made appearances in a range of TV shows including Midsomer Murders, Casualty and The Bill.

She also stars in the feature films Vera Drake and Bridget Jones’s Diary alongside Colin Firth and Hugh Grant.

Viewers can also spot Emma in an episode of Silent Witness playing Trudie.

Emma has been married to Jonathan Coy since 1998 and they have one child together.

Jonathan is also an actor and fans of Downton Abbey will know Jonathan as Mr George Murray, Lord Grantham’s lawyer.

He also starred opposite David Tennant in the true-crime miniseries Decs and recently portrayed Judge Aled Luckhurst in Anatomy of a Scandal.

Emma’s cancer diagnosis

In 2018, Emma was diagnosed with stage three lobular breast cancer.

Sharing her story with Lobular Breast Cancer UK, Emma bravely explained: “I was diagnosed with lobular cancer in October 2018.

“I received dose dense chemotherapy with radiotherapy and I am now taking letrozle and zolendrenic acid infusions every six months.”

The actress now strives to raise awareness for lobular breast cancer and inspires those who have been affected by the illness.

Read more: First look at the Doc Martin Christmas special revealed

The Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 will on Christmas Day at 9.05 pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to the Doc Martin Christmas special? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.