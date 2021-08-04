Do you need a TV licence to watch Netflix shows?

Netflix has some of the biggest TV shows in the world, but do you need a TV licence to watch them?

Do you need a TV licence to watch Netflix?

If you watch TV programmes live on any online TV service, including Amazon Prime Video, Now TV, ITV Hub or All 4, you need to be covered by a TV licence.

If you only ever use these services to watch on-demand or catch-up shows, you do not need a TV licence.

However, that rule doesn’t apply to BBC programmes on iPlayer.

Watching BBC shows on iPlayer requires a TV licence, regardless of whether they are live or on-demand. However, if the BBC shows are on Netflix, you will not require a licence to watch them.

The same rules apply when using smaller screens to watch Netflix or any other streaming content (outside of BBC iPlayer).

There’s some complicated rules regarding licences (Credit: Netflix)

What is a TV licence and what does it pay for?

A TV licence currently costs £157.50 annually.

A black and white TV licence costs £50.50.

It is needed so you can legally use your TV or other equipment to watch shows as they are broadcast live, or BBC iPlayer.

It includes all the major broadcasters, as well as channels such as Sky, Virgin Media and Now TV.

If you use BBC iPlayer then you also need a licence.

Although you need a licence to watch ITV Player live, you do not if you’re just watching on-demand. The same goes for using any major broadcasters’ platforms for live television streaming.

You can be fined up to £1,000 if you watch or record live TV without a TV licence.

