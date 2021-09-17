Kadeena Cox has won Celebrity MasterChef 2021 after a gruelling six week battle.

The Paralympics athlete was crowned the champion, beating fellow finalists Joe Swash and Megan McKenna.

Kadeena, who was made an MBE in 2017, told Gregg Wallace and John Torode she was “buzzing”.

Kadeena Cox, Joe Swash and Megan McKenna competed in the Celebrity MasterChef final 2021 (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Celebrity MasterChef: Joe Swash divides fans as he makes it through again as Dion Dublin sent home

Who won Celebrity MasterChef 2021?

Kadeena, 30, has added to her trophy cabinet and been crowned Queen of the MasterChef kitchen!

She won BBC One’s Celebrity MasterChef 2021 on Friday September 17 2021.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace handed her the trophy after she beat 19 celebrities over the course of six weeks.

As well as being the best chef on the day, Kadeena also was at the mercy of her Multiple Sclerosis.

What did Kadeena Cox say about winning Celebrity MasterChef 2021?

The gold-medal winning Paralympian said: “I gave everything I could today.

“I am absolutely buzzing.

“This smile is not disappearing from my face for a while.

“I am just proud of myself for doing it.

“I didn’t change who I was, I learnt along the way but I was still Kadeena right to the end.

“It has just been a great journey and one that I am never going to forget.”

Kadeena Cox impressed throughout Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: OPINION: Celebrity MasterChef’s Joe Swash SHOULD NOT be in the final – but why all the hate?

What did John Torode say about Kadeena’s Celebrity MasterChef win?

After Kadeena was announced the winner, John Torode praised her efforts.

He said: “So many times during this year’s competition I forgot Kadeena had Multiple Sclerosis.

“She was not only battling for the trophy but had her own personal battle going on.

“She just never let up, she didn’t stop!

“For me she is a true inspiration.

“Her food is special, not just because it is technically brilliant but also because it has heart, it’s got soul and it’s got love.”

Awwww, John you’re such a softie!

Gregg Wallace congratulates Kadeena Cox for win

Gregg Wallace subsequently added: “What a lovely, lovely final.

“Today from Kadeena we got very special dishes.

“It’s not just the quality of Kadeena’s cooking, it’s the originality of the ideas.

“There is a reason she has a bedroom full of medals, she is a serious competitor.”

Dion Dublin, Kadeena Cox, Megan McKenna and Joe Swash made the final week (Credit: BBC)

What happened in the Celebrity MasterChef final?

In the final episode, finalists Kadeena Cox, Megan McKenna and Joe Swash had two hours to present a flawless three-course meal.

Of course, the food needed to be cooked to the very highest standards to impress the judges.

Kadenna’s winning menu began with a starter of torched salmon marinated in lime juice with caviar.

She served this with a tempura prawn topped with a crab meat mayonnaise, asparagus salad and a Bloody Mary granite.

She then went on to her main course.

This consisted of French trimmed rack of lamb, Caribbean curried goat pie, roasted carrots, spinach, silver skin onions and a lamb curry sauce.

And she finally finished with Choux au Craquelin filled with mascarpone whipped cream with hazelnut praline crumb and tempered chocolate.

We’re not salivating, you’re salivating!

Who else has won Celebrity MasterChef?

First of all, Kadeena Cox follows in the footsteps of 2020’s winner Riyadh Khalaf.

Other celebrity winners include Greg Rutherford, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran and Kimberly Wyatt.

Finally, let’s not forget John Torode’s now wife Lisa Faulkner.

She won the competition in 2010 and bagged herself a judge as a husband, too!

Celebrity MasterChef is available to watch on iPlayer right now.

Do you think Kadeena was a worthy winner? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.