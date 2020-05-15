DIY SOS viewers in tears watching 'life-affirming national treasure' Veterans Street episode

BBC viewers were reduced to tears last night seeing DIY SOS return to Veterans Street.

In Thursday (May 14) evening's repeat episode, host Nick Knowles and the team were back at the Manchester-based project, which started in 2015 with the help of Princes Harry and William.

The aim of Veterans Street was to turn a derelict road into a vibrant community for former armed forces personnel and other locals.

Nick Knowles and the team built the final home on Veterans Street (Credit: BBC)

In last night's instalment, the DIY SOS team built the final home in the venture for Simon Flores, an ex soldier and single dad.

Simon lost his foot to a roadside bomb while serving in Iraq.

Veteran Simon had his foot blown off in Iraq (Credit: BBC)

When Nick and the team revealed his new home, Simon couldn't believe it.

Overcome with emotion, he said looking around: "Wow, this is... it's beautiful."

Simon was overcome with emotion and gratitude when he saw the transformation (Credit: BBC)

When he stepped outside to address the DIY SOS volunteers, many of whom were in tears, Simon told them: "I'd like to say, on behalf of me and my children, you've turned this house into a dream house for me and my kids. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Reacting on Twitter, viewers praised the show as a "life-affirming national treasure". Many were reduced to tears by the emotional scenes.

What did viewers say?

One said: "It's amazing that @DIYSOS started as a simple show helping people who had [bleeped] up the tiling in their kitchen. It has become this wondrous, life-affirming national treasure. Crying again."

A second tweeted: "How absolutely wonderful has #DIYSOS been? Building and renovating homes for veterans and their families who deserve so much. Seeing the reactions of the soldiers and their kids is priceless. A really beautiful project."

It has become this wondrous, life-affirming national treasure.

Another said: "Wow! #DIYSOS was so emotional tonight! I've cried all the way through! What @MrNickKnowles and his team have achieved is incredible! Brilliant take away message. 'We can’t help everybody, but everybody can help somebody.' #military #vetrans."

A fourth wrote with a clapping emoji: "Best watch on the box #diysos #veterans. Well done to the whole team... Fantastic."

"Jeezus! @MrNickKnowles Every flaming time!" someone else tweeted. "Every time, I'm howling with happiness for what you and the @DIYSOS team of volunteers do for people #diysos."

A 'humbling' show

"Blimey #DIYSOS was so humbling," said a sixth. "What a decent soldier and family. So deserving. Such a feel-good programme."

Another tearful viewer said: "It is not often you see a big bunch of burly men crying #diysos."

"#DIYSOS gets me every time," wrote another alongside a crying emoji.

